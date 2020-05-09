Someday, when she teaches her little boys the lessons of this global pandemic, Alisha Freydenfeldt knows what she’ll tell them first.
“Wash your hands,” she said.
Then, more importantly: “Be kind.”
Freydenfeldt and her husband Blake welcomed their second son, Jackson, into the world on April 3 at The Birth Cottage in Salem.
Despite worries about travel, her mother, Donna Moore, of Redding, Calif., flew to New Hampshire a few weeks earlier, isolated herself and was there for Jackson’s birth.
“My mom never wants to miss the big life events,” she said.
Freydenfeldt grew up in California and served for eight years in the U.S. Air Force. She met her husband, who was in the Army, when they both were stationed in Korea. That’s where they got married in 2012.
Moore flew to Korea for that too, Freydenfeldt said.
But Moore has since returned to California, and this Mother’s Day, she and her daughter will be a continent apart. That’s difficult, especially in these strange, isolating times, they said.
“I’m trying not to think about it,” Moore said.
“It’s not what I had planned, being a long-distance grandma. Not what I’d hoped for, but I don’t dwell on it,” she said. “I just call as much as I can and stay connected.”
Freydenfeldt is a chiropractor, the fourth generation in her family to choose that field. Her husband is a truck driver.
After they left the military, they lived on the West Coast for a time. That’s where Grayson, their first son, was born 2½ years ago. Last June, they moved East. “We did a coin toss, and New Hampshire won,” Freydenfeldt said.
They live with Blake’s parents, Deanna and Ken Sicard, in Salem.
“We all have dinner together every night,” Freydenfeldt said. “We’re old-school. We have dinner at 6 and then hang out, and then the grandparents get some grandbaby time before bed.”
Moore said she thinks growing up during this crisis will teach her grandchildren resilience.
“It just makes them stronger in the future because that’s part of their first experience in this life,” she said. “They’re coming into a place of love and everything is fine, and we’re all going to make it through this challenging time and we’ll all be stronger for it, I hope.”
Freydenfeldt said she has seen too much distrust and anger from people with opposing viewpoints during this crisis.
There is fear on both sides, she said. “The people that want the country to open up, they’re fearful that the economy’s going to shut down,” she said. “Then there are the people that are afraid for the economy to open up because they’re afraid that the virus is going to get them.”
Her training taught her that fear raises cortisol levels, which can trigger inflammatory diseases. “Living in fear is one of the worst things for your immune system,” she said.
She wants to raise her children to be open-minded and nonjudgmental — and to be kind, she said.
Here’s what Moore plans to tell her grandchildren some day: “It was a challenging time, a crazy time, but we made it through it. And everything turned out just fine.
“Whether it’s a global pandemic or challenges in our lives, we’ve all gone through tough times,” she said. “Nothing is permanent. It all comes out in the end.”
On Mother’s Day, Freydenfeldt’s mom and the rest of her West Coast family will be together. She misses hanging out with them, she said, even though she and her husband were often stationed far away when they were in the military.
“We’ve kind of gotten the long-distance thing down, but once you have grandkids, it makes it a lot harder,” she said.
Her family here in New Hampshire is planning a special Sunday dinner too, “something fancy on the grill,” she said.
They’ll all connect on video chat.
“You do your best with what you have,” Moore said.
What advice would Moore give her daughter about mothering right now? “Gosh, I can’t give her any advice to do any better than she’s already doing,” she said. “She’s an awesome mom.”
“That’s a good answer,” her daughter said.
Freydenfeldt does feel lucky to have family around her during this time of crisis, she said.
“I think that’s what’s gotten us through everything,” she said. “Having family to be able to help and be close with has made a big difference.”
“I think having a good family support system can make or break anything going on.”
So what does this mother of a newborn and a toddler really want for Mother’s Day?
No hesitation. “Sleep,” she said.