RANDOLPH – The Jarheads Motorcycle Club on Sunday observed the one-year anniversary of the crash that killed seven members and supporters with tears of sadness but also of joy.
Around 10:30 a.m., more than 100 Jarheads, their families and supporters, walked across U.S. Route 2 from the Mount Jefferson View Motel & Cabins where many had been staying since Friday, and then east to a spot a short distance in the Randolph Town Forest for a brief but heartfelt memorial ceremony.
At the spot, at around 6:30 p.m. on June 21, 2019 – which was a Friday – some 15 members of the Jarheads encountered Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Mass.
Westbound on Route 2, Zhukovskyy was operating a pickup truck and towing a flat car trailer when he allegedly crossed into the Jarheads, killing five members and two of their wives, and injuring several other riders.
Prosecutors say Zhukovskyy was under the influence of drugs and have charged him with 23 offenses, including seven counts each of negligent homicide and negligent homicide-DUI.
Zhukovskyy, who has pleaded not guilty and has been held at the Coos County House of Corrections without bail since the crash, was mentioned infrequently and never by name during Sunday’s memorial ceremony.
“That day has forever changed my life,” said Manny Ribeiro, “and the way I look at life day to day.”
Ribeiro is the Jarheads’ outgoing president and on June 21 2019, he was riding just behind then-club president Albert “Woody” Mazza, who was the first Jarhead to be struck and killed.
Looking into the audience, Ribeiro addressed Joshua Morin, telling him “Josh, I love you.”
Also known by his club name “Demon,” Morin, who at the time of the crash was an emergency room nurse in western Massachusetts, yelled back “I owe you my life, man,” which Ribeiro gently deflected away, replying “No, you don’t.”
Noting that Sunday’s memorial was attended by Jarheads, including new ones, as well as the families of the Fallen Seven, Ribeiro said his now extended family “just got a whole lot bigger.”
That family on Sunday included Leon Rideout, a Lancaster selectman and retired Marine, and retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, who is a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
Rideout, who is also a former two-term state representative, said he came to offer his condolences to the Jarheads and, as the junior vice commander of the NH-Veterans of Foreign Wars, to offer any services they might need.
Although he hasn’t ridden for a few years, “I plan on getting a bike again,” said Rideout, who in his 26-year career with the Marines, saw two tours of combat. While he witnessed many grim things during his military service, he hadn’t “in the civilian type of things,” as happened to the Jarheads.
“I’m glad that they’re taking the time to remember,” said Rideout.
Bolduc said he came to “honor the Fallen Seven, “adding that he had Marines under his Special Forces command.
“It’s wonderful to be here around these patriots,” said Bolduc.
At the crash site, several speakers noted that the Jarheads, which is comprised of honorably discharged Marines and Fleet Marine Force corpsmen, did what they were trained to do on the evening of June 21, 2019, which was to take care of the wounded.
The difference then, they said, is that the wounded were fellow Jarheads and family.
Ribeiro summed up a sentiment that many people were likely feeling on Sunday.
“I’m leaving (here) today with a far better memory than I did” a year ago, said Ribeiro.
The strong outpouring of support for the Jarheads since the crash, said Morin, just before Sunday’s ceremony wrapped up, is proof that “the brotherhood (of the Marine Corps) is real” which is why the Marines stand apart from other military services.