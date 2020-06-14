Nonprofits financially squeezed in the COVID-19 pandemic received a significant boost from last week's NH Gives 24-hour online fundraiser.
More than 13,000 donors gave nearly $3.26 million to 488 New Hampshire nonprofits in 24 hours, according to a news release from the NH Center for Nonprofits, including $1 million in the first eight minutes of the fundraiser.
"This unbelievable outpouring of support from every corner of New Hampshire just shows what’s possible when we come together,” said Kathleen Reardon, CEO of NH Center for Nonprofits. “Even though NH Gives is only 24 hours, these donations will have a lasting impact on our communities and the nonprofits that work so hard to make our lives better.”
The pandemic has challenged the state's nonprofit organizations, said Dick Ober, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. "And the people of New Hampshire were saying: ‘We get it! Thank you for what you do! We are here for you,'" Ober said
Friends in Action, a Durham nonprofit that serves people with disabilities, raised $108,398 during the 24-hour event. Heidi Chase, the organization's executive director, said NH Gives would help make up for cancelled fundraisers and the cost of moving programs online.
“I’m feeling like we’re going to make it through this COVID-19 crisis and come out strong on the other end," Chase said in a statement.