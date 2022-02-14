Opioid overdoses in the state’s two largest cities are at their highest rates in almost three years.
A combined 95 opioid overdoses were reported in Manchester and Nashua during January, according to a report released last week by American Medical Response Ambulance Service (AMR).
That’s the highest single-month total for the two cities since April 2018, AMR said.
There were also nine opioid-related deaths between the two cities last month.
“Clearly, it’s not a good start to 2022 and it is continuing the upward trend we have been seeing for several months now,” AMR Regional Director Chris Stawasz said in a statement.
In 2021, AMR medics responded to 855 suspected opioid overdoses in Nashua and Manchester, 38% more than in 2020. The 855 overdoses represent the highest number since 2018.
The synthetic narcotic fentanyl is believed to be the cause of most of the suspected opioid overdoses.
Despite increased potency, in recent years fentanyl has been added to almost every kind of illegal drug.
People using drugs don’t always know if or how much fentanyl could be in the substance they are using, making the street drug supply deadlier than before.
In 2021, AMR medics encountered multiple cases of patients reporting that other drugs they were using — even marijuana — had or been laced with opioids without their knowledge, rendering them unresponsive.
“Amid a continuing pandemic and a public safety and health care staffing crisis, these increases have challenged first responders like never before,” said Stawasz.
The CDC has also noted an increase in fentanyl being pressed into counterfeit pills and sold on the streets masquerading as oxycodone, alprazolam and other prescription drugs.
Nationally, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids were involved in 64% of the more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths between May 2020 and April 2021, a record-breaking number, according to the CDC.