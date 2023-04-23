Data from American Medical Response (AMR) shows the number of overdoses in Nashua is up nearly 80% over last month, putting the Gate City on track for its deadliest year since tracking began.
AMR medics responded to 87 suspected opioid overdoses in March -- 62 in Manchester, up 13% from February, and 25 overdoses in Nashua, up 79% from February.
Year-to-date, there have been 173 suspected overdoses through March in Manchester and 51 in Nashua.
While the total annual number of suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester is currently trending 2% lower than last year, suspected fatal overdoses in the Queen City are trending 41% higher than 2022.
While the total annual number of suspected opioid overdoses in Nashua is currently trending 15% lower than last year on an annual basis, suspected fatal opioid overdoses in the Gate City are trending 29% higher than last year on an annual basis.
AMR medics have responded to a total of 224 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester through the end of March, with 35 of them resulting in suspected opioid OD deaths, 21 in Manchester and 14 in Nashua.
There were 10 suspected opioid deaths in the two cities combined last month, three in Manchester and seven in Nashua.
Chris Stawasz, regional director of AMR, said that “alarmingly” over 25% of all suspected overdoses in Nashua this year have been fatal.
“Deaths continue to be a significant concern,” said Stawasz. “The significant increase in deaths is attributed to very potent synthetic fentanyl which is now found in all types of illicit substances. People who are using illicit substances can have no idea that what they are using contains synthetic fentanyl -- or how potent the synthetic fentanyl in the product is. Synthetic fentanyl can be lethal the first time you use it, knowingly or unknowingly.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
There are two types, according to the Centers for Disease Control: Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed to treat severe pain, while illicitly manufactured fentanyl is suspected in most overdose cases, the CDC says.
“There is no safe illicit drug,” Stawasz said. “Again, people who use illicit drugs of any type should bear in mind that it is highly likely there is synthetic fentanyl in the substance that they are using.”
According to AMR, of the 173 suspected opioid overdoses reported so far this year in Manchester, 48% occurred in a home or residence, 20% happened in a public building or area and 21% were in vehicles or in a roadway.
Just 2% took place in a hotel or motel.
In 22% of the overdoses, a bystander or member of the public administered Narcan before EMS personnel arrived.
Year to date, 40% of individuals involved in suspected opioid overdoses in the Queen City gave no fixed address or said they were homeless; 45% gave Manchester as their home address, 2% said Nashua.
Users should not use alone, should have Narcan readily available, and in New Hampshire they can seek addiction treatment to prevent death by accessing the N.H. Doorway program. The N.H. Doorway program can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night.