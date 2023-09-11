Pan Am reunion at Aviation Museum
Buy Now

Seven former Pan Am flight attendants shared stories at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

Carol Guerrin had been a stewardess for Pan American World Airways for only a few months when she bid to work a two-week trip in the Middle East and Southeast Asia in December 1970.

The flights over Christmas were to Beirut, Bangkok, Karachi and New Delhi, where the crew “partied the whole time” while off duty.

Carol Guerrin
Buy Now

Decked out in her 1970s-era uniform, Carol Guerrin of Derry shows off her Pan Am crew luggage bag which was used for three-to-five day trips. She started with Pan Am in 1970 after working for Northeast Airlines.
Mary Lou Bigelow
Buy Now

Mary Lou Bigelow talks about her time as a Pan Am stewardess, as they were called in the day, during a special program Sunday at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire.
Former Pan Am flight attendants present at Aviation Museum
Buy Now

Dan Kelley, a volunteer at the Aviation Museum in Londonderry shows off an old airport beacon to the former Pan Am flight attendants at the Aviation Museum on New Hampshire in Londonderry on Sunday,