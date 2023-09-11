Carol Guerrin had been a stewardess for Pan American World Airways for only a few months when she bid to work a two-week trip in the Middle East and Southeast Asia in December 1970.
The flights over Christmas were to Beirut, Bangkok, Karachi and New Delhi, where the crew “partied the whole time” while off duty.
“It was so exciting, because we were in the Intercontinental (Hotel) and Bob Hope was there with his USA tour,” said Guerrin, 77, who lives in Derry.
The fights needed armed air marshals because of turmoil in the region earlier that summer.
“One of those men just happens to be my husband now,” she said. “We’ve been married 51 years.”
On Sunday, seven former Pan Am flight attendants, each wearing old uniforms, shared their experiences at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire.
Known for promoting lavish international travel, Pan Am began in 1927 and ceased operations in December 1991.
Guerrin showed off her approved luggage bag for a three-to-five day trip. She spoke of making about $100 a week and fighting to fly more than 67 hours to be eligible for overtime.
The presentation brought attention to World Wings International, the philanthropic organization of former Pan Am flight attendants. Part of the money raised goes to the Aviation Museum in Londonderry.
Mary Lou Bigelow became involved with the organization after seeing the ABC television show “Pan Am,” which aired for only one season, in 2011. She is now president.
She jumped from Trans World Airlines to Pan Am in 1962.
“I always wanted Pan Am from the very beginning,” Bigelow said. “I just remember that blue uniform on the ads. I said while I was still in college, ‘Oh, boy, I have to go with them. The world’s most experienced airline.’”
She flew to places like Bangkok and Hong Kong.
“In my day, it felt more like exploring,” she said.
Telling war stories
Sherry Zahner, 75, bid for flights to take troops to Vietnam. She had a POW card in case of capture. Pan Am had a contract with the U.S. government to fly soldiers to and from Vietnam for $1 each, she said.
“I would sit with soldiers,” Zahner said. “I would talk to them. I would commiserate. I would hear their stories about their families, where they came from and how they grew up. I felt like we were their sisters and their girlfriends they left behind.”
She continued to fly until 1989.
Some of the stories were lighter.
Ann Hawthorn Bouras, 87, talked about spilling a tray of green pea soup onto a bald man’s head.
“I’m wiping his head off and I am saying, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry,’” she said. “He said, ‘Don’t worry miss, maybe my hair will grow.’”
Bouras had never been on a plane before she started with Pan Am.
In 1988, Mary Rubin, now 57, went to work for Pan Am right out of college and spent time flying to Europe and South America. She flew to Frankfurt and took a shuttle to the Berlin Wall on trips.
“I still have my piece of the Berlin Wall in my house,” Rubin said.
As its financial problems worsened in the 1980s, Pan Am had been slowly selling off routes, and Rubin stayed until the very end. She said she landed in Miami after a flight from Mexico City when “The cleaners came on and told us that the airline had shut down.”
“All the other flight attendants were crying. I think I was in a state of shock.”
After the shutdown, Rubin got a pass from U.S. Airways to get home to New York.
Guerrin said her first group date with her husband, Jerry, was to the Taj Mahal with another air marshal and several flight attendants.
When she returned to London, he called her up and said, “Why don’t we have a date when you get back to New York?” she said.
“And we did and that was the beginning of that relationship.”