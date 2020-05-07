The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of most events in recent weeks, but it won’t stop Plaistow Cub Scout Pack 118 from cleaning up the litter along Plaistow’s streets.
The scouts have organized “Plaistow Pride Cleanup Day” on Saturday, May 16 and are inviting residents to lend a hand.
“Since the move to remote learning, opportunities to engage in scouting activities have been sparse. That was our motivator for offering to coordinate this for the town,” said Brian Stack, who is the pack’s committee chairman.
The scouts and any volunteers who show up will be encouraged to practice social distancing as they hit the streets armed with trash bags and gloves provided by the town.
Stack said he hopes the event will be a good way for the scouts and residents to engage in community service work while social distancing.
The pack has about 50 scouts. Stack said he hopes that about half will participate.
While the pack organized the cleanup, neither the scouts nor the town is officially “sponsoring” the event.
Flyers advertising the cleanup state that volunteers “will work at their own risk and are encouraged to take appropriate safety precautions when working near the road and practice social distancing between families at all times.”
“I’m sure they’ll mentor the kids and make sure they’re safe,” Town Manager Mark Pearson said.
Stack said he expects scouts, their families and any other volunteers who show up to stay with their own family at all times while social distancing.
He described the cleanup as the first “live” event for scouts since the coronavirus began impacting the area in March.
With other in-person events scrapped, Stack said most of the work performed by scouts since March has been by parents with their own scouts, along with some virtual events offered by the Daniel Webster Council.
The cleanup day is part of a larger effort to spruce up the town.
Pearson said Police Chief Doug Mullin oversaw the cleanup efforts of the Route 125 islands, which were overgrown with weeds, last fall with Highway Foreman Dana Rabito. The islands are still being cleaned up this year and a final street sweeping will take place in a couple of weeks.
He said work crews from the Rockingham county jail who assisted last year will continue to help out this year.