Areas of New Hampshire are experiencing “extreme drought” conditions for the first time since 2020, the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows.
About 1.5% of the state -- concentrated along the extreme southern portion, in a strip along the Massachusetts border -- is in the "extreme drought" stage according to the report, released Thursday.
About 23.5% of the state, including sections of the Seacoast, Monadnock and Merrimack Valley regions, are in a severe drought stage. About 14%, including south-central areas and parts of the North Country, falls in the moderate drought category.
The rest of the state is experiencing what are called “abnormally dry conditions,” according to the report.
This week’s report includes all precipitation that fell between Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8 a.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 8 a.m. Any rainfall that fell from Wednesday into Thursday this week is not factored in.
The last time extreme drought conditions were recorded in New Hampshire was in southern portions of the state in September 2020.
New Hampshire experiences drought quite frequently, state environmental officials said. For example, between the years 2000 and 2020, drought conditions occurred within 11 of those 20 years.
“Despite a few small areas of moderate rain, most of the dry areas in the Northeast Region saw little or no precipitation,” the report said. “This prompted drought intensification and expansion westward away from near-coastal southeastern New England.”
The last 60 days were 2 to 5 inches below normal rainfall from southeast New England through southeastern New York and northern New Jersey, with shortfalls of 6 inches or more noted in many locations from northeast New Jersey through southeastern New York, the report said.
Members of the state's Drought Management Team met earlier this month to discuss current drought conditions and the ongoing impacts to residents and the environment.
A low snowpack this winter, lack of adequate precipitation over the past spring and summer months, and high temperatures are responsible for the latest drought, state officials said.
The DMT is recommending that the public limit landscape watering and community water systems and municipalities implement mandatory outdoor water use restrictions in areas of moderate and severe drought.
Residents on private wells in areas of severe drought and along the Connecticut Valley should carefully monitor the condition of their well.
An update on drought conditions and forecasts, the reporting form for municipalities and water systems to report restrictions, and other drought guidance can be found at www.des.nh.gov.