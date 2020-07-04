Losing a child can test anyone’s belief in a loving God.
But in the midst of his own family’s tragedy, a Greenland pastor has been sharing a message of profound faith and fortitude.
Late last Tuesday night, 37-year-old Jared Boria of Vancouver, Wash., apparently drowned when his kayak capsized on Diamond Lake in Oregon, according to authorities there. Divers and search and rescue teams have searched for days, but his body had not been found as of Saturday afternoon.
Jared Boria was the oldest of four sons of Bruce Boria, senior pastor at Bethany Church in Greenland, and Cindy Boria, a nurse at RiverWoods in Exeter.
Since the pandemic, with public worship on hold, Pastor Boria has been posting daily inspirational videos in a series he called “Seize the Day.” Last week, those messages turned into a father’s journey through grief and faith, sparking an outpouring of support.
On Wednesday morning, a stricken Boria told his spiritual family in a video that his daughter-in-law, Rowan, had called in the early morning hours to say that Jared was missing. They were holding out hope, he said, that his son had gotten disoriented and was waiting for dawn to make his way back to the campsite. “Just pray that they find my boy,” he said. “God is good. All the time.”
By Thursday, the family was coming to terms with the unimaginable. If Jared had fallen in, Boria said, he would not have lasted long in the frigid lake. “Barring some amazing miracle that we can’t even imagine, we had to come to terms with it: My son was gone,” he said.
Grief “comes like waves,” he said, but his faith sustains him and his family.
In each message, Boria shares Scripture passages that have brought comfort, including the 23rd Psalm: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me …”
No one knows how long they have to live, Boria said in one video. “Not one of us, me included, knows how much sand is in our hourglass,” he said.
“There’s a lot of creation around us. There are some flowers that only bloom one day. Their whole existence was for that one shining moment,” he said.
Or think of a shooting star that streaks by in a flash and is gone, he said. “I’m choosing to look at my son’s life like that shining star,” he said.
He went on, “I’m going to choose to remind myself that God, who is sovereign, has taken him home. And I’m going to choose to remind myself that in that place called home now, there’s no more tears, no more crying, no more death, no more pain. All things are made new.”
In the midst of his family’s pain, he said, “We remind ourselves that where Jared is right now, we would never wish him back.”
Jared, Boria said in an interview on Saturday, was always an outdoorsman, the kind of guy who liked to ski at night, to catch the first run on fresh snow. So it doesn’t surprise him that his son went out in the kayak under the stars. He only wishes he had worn a life jacket.
In one video message, Boria credits “the providence of God” with the fact that the whole family had been together for Jared’s 37th birthday on June 10. They got to indulge in a favorite family tradition: sharing what they admired most about the “birthday boy.”
“And I could just see on his face how much he really appreciated that,” he said.
It’s a cherished memory now.
Boria’s messages have elicited hundreds of comments on Facebook. In his most recent post, he thanked everyone for their love and prayers.
And he offered some heartfelt advice: “Seize the day. Love someone. Forgive 70 times seven,” Boria said. “Don’t harbor anger. Don’t let the root of bitterness spring up in your heart.
“Just love deeply.”