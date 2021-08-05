LACONIA — After a combined 40 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and New Hampshire Marine Patrol, Patricia Quinn on Wednesday finally got her dream job on the water, named as the newest captain of the biggest boat on Lake Winnipesaukee.
“This is a special vessel and this is a special moment for me,” said Quinn during a surprise ceremony aboard the 230-foot M/V Mount Washington where she learned that Mount Washington Cruises had made her its sixth captain in a fleet that also includes the M/V Doris E., the Sophie C., and as of June, the Winnipesaukee Spirit.
Some 90 minutes after being promoted Quinn, who joined Mount Washington Cruises in June 2013, added the Mount Washington to her captain’s resume, leading her out of her berth in The Weirs for a lunchtime cruise around the Big Lake.
That act was historic.
A native of Barrington, R.I., who resides in Freedom during the summers and goes south to Warren in the Ocean State for the winters, Quinn now has the distinction of being the Mount Washington’s first female captain.
The original Mount Washington began plying Lake Winnipesaukee in 1872, while the current vessel has been operated since 1940, all the while with a man in command.
Jim Morash, who is one of those captains, told some dozen attendees at Quinn’s installation that he was often asked “what took so long” for Mount Washington Cruises to hire a female captain, replying that it was simply because no woman had said she wanted the post.
Quinn “was the first to apply,” he said, and she also just happened to be eminently qualified.
According to Quinn, she served four years on active duty with the Coast Guard and 28 years in the Coast Guard Reserve.
At one point, she ran the Coast Guard’s search-and-rescue operations along the East Coast from Eastport, Maine, down to Cape May, N.J. She commanded both 44-foot motor lifeboats and 41-foot utility boats.
Quinn credited Leo O’Connell, who is a retired Mount Washington Cruises captain, with getting her into the company.
At the time, O’Connell and Quinn were working at Marine Patrol, which is headquartered in the Glendale section of Gilford, a couple miles south of The Weirs.
She recalled how while on patrol, she’d sometimes look longingly at the Mount Washington, enjoying the thought that she might one day be its captain. Those opportunities, Quinn said she realized, didn’t come around frequently because being captain of the Mount Washington is a plum job and the captains remain on duty for a long time because they’re highly skilled.
Nonetheless, when O’Connell asked “Why don’t you come and drive boats” for Mount Washington Cruises, I said ‘sure, I’ll check it out,’” said Quinn, and now she’s a captain.
She thanked her colleague and peer, Capt. Bob Duffey, “for all my training and putting up with my shenanigans.”