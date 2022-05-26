Sometime soon, for the first time in almost 161 years, “America’s oldest and continuously operating attraction” will be paved from top to bottom.
The 7.6-mile Mount Washington Auto Road opened to the public on Aug. 8, 1861 as an all-dirt road that provided visitors access to the tallest peak in the Northeast.
A hundred years later, paving began both from the top and the bottom. The last unpaved piece, until Wednesday, was the “five-mile stretch,” which is named for its location on the Auto Road rather than its length.
Just under a mile long, the “five-mile stretch” offers stunning views of Huntington and Tuckerman ravines. Partly because of that, it’s among the most problematic places on the Auto Road, and the long-term goal always has been to pave it, said Lisa McCoy, the Auto Road’s events and marketing director.
That process began Wednesday with the first application of asphalt and should be completed within several days.
A paved top-to-bottom Auto Road is much better for everyone than a mostly paved Auto Road, McCoy said.
“The gravel section is tremendously labor-intensive. We have to water it every day and when it rains, it’s prone to erosion, so we have to bring more gravel up on a regular basis. We also work to tamp it, regrade it. It’s a constantly moving target.”
This year, the start of that maintenance cycle was exacerbated by wintertime rain.
“We had so much rain during the winter that on the gravel section there were huge water bars that had run over the gravel. Dump truck after dump truck was needed to repair the road,” McCoy said.
Unappreciated by motorcyclists because of its rocks and dust, the “five-mile stretch” is the most likely section to cause shutdowns, she said.
“If it’s sprinkling, there’s a certain point when the gravel is just wet enough, we get this thing called ‘peeling,’ when the gravel will peel up onto the tire and the tire will become really slick.”
Once the gravel section is paved, McCoy said, “We’ll be able to devote more time and energy to the whole road, not just that one section.”
Asked about the installation of guard rails on the Auto Road — which has an average grade of 12% percent and some very long drops, notably on the “five mile stretch” — McCoy said they were a non-starter.
“From our experience, guard rails would only allow people to drive faster, and people would have a sense that they can cruise along the Auto Road,” McCoy said. “We want people to take their time and drive safely.
And, she said, guard rails are “not that pretty looking.”
“The Auto Road is very safe. We see problems when people drive fast or they’re distracted, on their phones or not paying close attention to the task at hand,” McCoy said.
Historically, though, “The biggest problem arises when people do not drive down in first gear. If they’re in neutral, they have to needlessly rely on their brakes, which can get really hot if you have to drive them down the mountain.”
Paving the “five-mile stretch” is not going to make people “flock” to the Auto Road, McCoy said, but it will make them feel more comfortable when they’re on it.
“The gravel section, to be honest with you, used to give people more pause than other sections (of the Auto Road) and if there was a traffic jam, it’d be guaranteed that it was on the gravel section but I think that those moments might become fewer.”
Although she acknowledged that some Auto Road patrons didn’t want the “five-mile stretch” paved, it is for the best.
The paving, said McCoy, “is an improvement for the road, and an improvement for the mountain and definitely makes the driving experience more smooth, literally and figuratively.”
“We had planned to do this last year, actually, but of course with Covid and all sorts of challenges we were not able to make it happen so we’re thrilled this is the year.”