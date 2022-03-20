Anna Howard, on the microphone, of Portsmouth, leads the singing of the Ukraine national athem at the start of the Peace Vigil for Ukraine in Market Square in Portsmouth. Howard is originally from Russia, and arrived in the U.S. in 1992.
Michelle Skrodzka, of Southborough, Mass., attends a Peace Vigil for Ukraine in Market Square in Portsmouth Sunday afternoon. Her mother is orginally from Ukraine, and Michelle visited Ukraine and her relatives last summer for the first time.
Oksana Karcha, orginally from the Ukraine, now of East Kingston, shows her support for Ukraine during the Peace Vigil for Ukraine in Market Square in Portsmouth Sunday afternoon. Karcha came to the United States in 2009.
Alexander Nash, originally from Russia, now of Dover, speaks at the Peace Vigil for Ukraine in Market Square in Portsmouth.
Alla Kulickowski of Somersworth is originally from Ukraine. She has been in the United States for eight years.
Lena Petrushova, originally from Russia, now of Kittery Point, Maine, attends the Peace Vigil for Ukraine. Petrushova came to the U.S. 13 years ago.
Carolyn Thomas, of Portsmouth, attends the Peace Vigil for Ukraine in Market Square in Portsmouth Sunday afternoon.
Kateryna Ridley, originally from Ukraine, now of Dover, shows off her colors. Ridley came to the U.S. in 2010.