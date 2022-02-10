Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Littleton By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A pedestrian died Wednesday after being hit by a commercial vehicle in Littleton, state police said.Around 3:56 p.m. Wednesday, state police responded to reports of a commercial motor vehicle crash on Main Street in Littleton.Upon arrival, troopers determined a crash occurred between a commercial motor vehicle and a pedestrian.As a result of the crash, the pedestrian — who was not identified by state police — was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8634. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Inmate who died at state prison last month identified Bereft mom seeks answers, two years after son's death Souhegan music teacher on paid leave, under investigation for alleged inappropriate contact with former student Hancock naturalist and author knew just what to do in an emergency -- turtle CPR Dear Abby: Sister isn't the same after removal of tumor Dear Abby: Innocent internet search reveals a shocking secret FAA says laser strikes reached record numbers in 2021, including 107 in NH Iced-in loons rescued from Lake Winnipesaukee West High's Navy JROTC headed to national competition Lake Winnipesaukee pond hockey classic canceled Request News Coverage