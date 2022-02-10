A pedestrian died Wednesday after being hit by a commercial vehicle in Littleton, state police said.

Around 3:56 p.m. Wednesday, state police responded to reports of a commercial motor vehicle crash on Main Street in Littleton.

Upon arrival, troopers determined a crash occurred between a commercial motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

As a result of the crash, the pedestrian — who was not identified by state police — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8634.