Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark has announced he will retire at the end of the month after 26 years of service to the department to become the new town administrator, officials announced this week.
Capt. Anne Perriello will be promoted to serve as the next chief, starting Sept. 1.
Roark has worked his entire career with the Pelham Police Department, rising through the ranks before being promoted to chief on April 20, 2007.
“Under his tenure, the Pelham Police Department has developed into a well-respected, community policing based, professional police department,” Pelham town officials said in a news release. “The culmination of Chief Roark’s efforts at providing a modern, efficient department was in 2017 when the Pelham Police Department was presented the prestigious National Accreditation Award through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.”
After retiring, Roark will continue to serve Pelham as the new town administrator.
Perriello has served the Pelham Police Department for over 21 years. She received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 1999, and received a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 2001 as well as an additional master’s degree in social work from Salem State University in 2021.
“Captain Perriello is a well known expert in the areas of officer wellness and first responder post-traumatic support services,” town officials said in a news release. “She has also prioritized community engagement throughout her entire career and has been serving on the Board of Directors for the Pelham Good Neighbor Fund since 2015.”
“The Pelham Board of Selectmen would like to thank Chief Roark for his many years of dedicated service to the Pelham Police Department and wish him well with his new position within the town,” officials said in a statement. “The board would also like to wish Captain Perriello great success with her new position as chief of police.”