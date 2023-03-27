Services will be held this week for a veteran Pembroke firefighter who died of a sudden illness after returning from a fire call last week, officials said.
Pembroke Fire Lt. Terrence "Terry" Judge, 64, of Allenstown, died March 24 at the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, Mass., Pembroke Fire Chief Paul Gagnon said in a news release. Judge was with the Pembroke Fire Department for 33 years, Gagnon said.
According to an obituary published online, Judge was born in Winchester, Mass., educated in Stoneham, Mass., and a graduate of the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield, Mass.
Judge was honorably discharged as a sergeant in the United States Army. He was also employed as an inspector for General Electric Co. for over 30 years.
Judge was appointed to the Pembroke Fire Department on Sept. 1, 1987, working his way up the ranks before being appointed lieutenant in January of 2010.
“He was especially proud of his service as the Lieutenant In-Charge of Pembroke Tower 1, according to the obituary.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Judge Goodnow; two sons, Keith and John Judge; a brother; and 10 grandchildren.
Calling Hours will be between 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the Roan Funeral Home on Main St. in Pembroke.