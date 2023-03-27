End of Watch 3/24/23 Lt. Terry Judge

Courtesy Pembroke Fire Department Facebook

Services will be held this week for a veteran Pembroke firefighter who died of a sudden illness after returning from a fire call last week, officials said.

Pembroke Fire Lt. Terrence "Terry" Judge, 64, of Allenstown, died March 24 at the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, Mass., Pembroke Fire Chief Paul Gagnon said in a news release. Judge was with the Pembroke Fire Department for 33 years, Gagnon said.