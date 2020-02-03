HAMPTON -- Over $585,000 was raised for Special Olympics of New Hampshire during the “Nifty Fifties” Penguin Plunges at Hampton Beach this past weekend.
Hundreds of people turned out for the annual event, with numerous high school teams raising more than $152,000 on Saturday and 515 individuals raising more than $433,000 on Sunday.
Even Gov. Chris Sununu joined in on the fun on Sunday. He posted a video of himself running into the 42-degree water on Twitter.
Benjamin Vihstadt, the governor's communications director, said this was Sununu’s second time participating in the Penguin Plunge.
“In 2018, he became the first governor to ever take the plunge,” Vihstadt said.
Organizers were hoping to raise $150,000 with the high school plunge and $405,000 with the adult event, so that means the organization surpassed its goal by $30,000.
“Nifty Fifties” was this year’s theme to celebrate 50 years of Special Olympics in New Hampshire. It was the 21st annual Penguin Plunge.
Penguin Plunge weekend is always on the same weekend as the Super Bowl and since it started, over $8 million has been raised for Special Olympics New Hampshire.
The average adult plung participan raises $775 and the average high school participant raises $334, according to a media kit for the event.
Mark Ericson, a senior manager for communications at Special Olympics New Hampshire in Manchester, said it takes close to 200 volunteers to run the event as well as a good partnership with the town of Hampton.
“We’re so blessed that the town of Hampton is willing to turn themselves inside out for us,” Ericson said last week.
Ericson said the major fundraiser helps support more-than 3,000 athletes the organization serves.