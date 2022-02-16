Manchester public works officials have been tasked with developing a plan by next month to address concerns from residents involving ticketing and towing policies during snow emergencies.
The directive followed a lengthy discussion on the topic at a special meeting of the aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic this week.
City Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard told committee members the call is made whether to issue snow emergencies between noon and 3 p.m. on days when significant snowfall is expected overnight. Once declared, the snow emergency triggers an overnight parking ban on city roads to allow more room for plow trucks to clear the streets.
“We then contact police, who get the ball rolling on their side,” said Sheppard.
Manchester Police Capt. Chris Goodnow told aldermen his department has only four officers and a limited number of tow trucks to ticket and tow vehicles who violate the parking ban.
“You’re looking at 10-12 tow trucks for the whole snow emergency,” said Goodnow.
Goodnow said he estimates between 130 to 160 of approximately 500 cars that need to be moved on average during a snow emergency are towed. During a Feb. 5 snowstorm, the city towed 141 cars and issued 23 tickets, Goodnow said. During a Jan. 29 storm, 158 cars were towed.
“Those four officers are busy towing cars, so we don’t have the assets to go out and write tickets,” Goodnow said. “That’s why you’re not seeing tickets on our end in a snow emergency. Plus, we only have one impound lot because the operation’s so small, and that fills up at 150, 160, and 170 cars.”
Alderman Pat Long said he gets calls from constituents in Ward 3 that “the plow is beeping at 2 in the morning because they can’t get through” because cars are parked on both sides of a street.
“If you’d like I’ll go out there and I’ll beep my horn forever until people decide to come out and move their cars,” said Long. “Or give me the ticket book. Ticketing has to be done. It seems like it’s worse this year than it ever has been.”
“Right now, people think emergency parking bans are a joke,” said Alderman Erin George-Kelly. “They don’t take their car off the road and they don’t get towed and there’s no consequences so they continue to park during emergency parking bans.”
Sheppard told aldermen his department uses posters in English and Spanish, press releases and alerts sent out using the city’s Nixle app -- as well as flashing lights at every traffic light in Manchester -- to communicate to residents when a snow emergency is issued.
Several aldermen said they feel some residents, especially newer ones, may not be getting the message and remain aware of the parking ban, which could contribute to the number of cars left on the streets during storms.
Alderman At-Large June Trisciani said residents get their information through different methods these days, telling Sheppard his department should consider looking at new ways to push the information out to people.
“No matter what avenue we think we’re attacking people with, people aren't seeing it,” said Trisciani. “People have joked with me and I think we can do a ‘Capt. Goodnow, Kevin Sheppard and Denise Boutilier’ TikTok channel where you guys can dance about snow removal. The problem is people aren’t looking at the traditional channels we think people are looking at.”
Aldermen asked Sheppard to draft a plan to present to the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen in early March.
“We have to do better with enforcement,” said Barry. “We have to give out more tickets.”