I N HER NEW BOOK, “Finding Home,” photographer Becky Field has continued a years-long project of documenting and celebrating the state’s burgeoning diversity, keeping her lens focused on New Hampshire’s immigrants and refugees.
This time, Field gives her subjects space to speak for themselves.
Facing each lush color portrait in the book is a narrative about how each of the people Field photographed found themselves in New Hampshire, a state with a minority population of about 10 percent.
“The stories are incredible. They show the diversity of diversity,” Field said.
Some came to New Hampshire fleeing war, some sought educational or economic opportunity, and some fell in love.
Jozimar Matimano’s family fled war in the Democratic Republic of Congo. After years in a refugee camp, Matimano’s family came to Manchester four years ago. He recently enrolled in the Institute of Art and Design at New England College to study painting.
Matimano met Field at an event hosted by the International Institute of New England. They discovered a common interest in art, and have been working collaboratively. Matimano will set up a scene in his living room, and pose while Field photographs him, and then Matimano paints from the photo.
Working as his own model feels a little more flexible than painting other people, Matimano explained. “It gives me the freedom to do what I want,” he said.
Since she started this photo project, Field said giving talks to help people become more aware of the state’s diversity has been an important part of her practice.
New Hampshire’s inability to really acknowledge the growing diversity here has been made evident by the pandemic, Field said.
“It’s illuminated these real gaps in our ability to get important and critical emergency information to all the people in the state,” she said.
The pandemic has hampered Field’s ability to get out and talk about the issues as she used to. But she said she hopes people will finish the book understanding the universal experiences that bind people together despite different backgrounds, like family, work and the pursuit of freedom to practice our traditions.
“We have different roots and different experiences, but we’re all in this together,” she said.
The pandemic has stymied plans to exhibit the photos, but Field still hopes there will be other ways to get her work — and her subjects’ stories — out into the world.
A better way to treat people
Field’s project of celebration was inspired by an act of hate.
Three Concord homes were vandalized in September 2011. Graffiti scrawled on the houses called the refugee families who lived there subhuman and said they were not welcome in Concord.
“I decided then I was going to use my camera to say there’s a better way to treat people than this,” Field said.
She had recently begun a certificate program in photography at what was then the New Hampshire Institute of Art, now part of New England College, and she needed a major project to cap off the program.
Field spent most of her career as a wildlife research ecologist with the federal government, and went on to teach at the University of Massachusetts.
When she moved to New Hampshire to be closer to her aging mother, it felt like time for a radical change.
Photography had always been “kind of in my DNA,” Field said. Her uncle was a professional photographer, and her father had a serious photography hobby. Field remembers hours with her father in the red-lit basement darkroom, watching prints emerge in baths of developer. Field’s focus on photographing diversity has some connections with her former career, she said.
“When I was a wildlife biologist, I concentrated on wildlife habitat characteristics and relationships. Biological diversity is very important in an ecosystem,” making it healthier and more resilient, she said.
“Showing the beauty and the strength of the diversity in our human ecosystem just seemed very natural to me,” Field said.
When she began the project of photographing newcomers to New Hampshire, Field said she considered it a short-term project.
“I thought this photo project would last a year, and I could go back to butterflies and dragonflies. It didn’t happen that way.”
Instead, she has spent the better part of the last decade making portraits of immigrants and refugees in New Hampshire, documenting their lives and dreams, and showing how they are adapting their traditions to New Hampshire.
Meeting new people and learning about their cultures felt too urgent, Field said, and has been too much fun.
“It was like I traveled around the world on a regular basis, but managed to come home and sleep in my own bed,” Field said.