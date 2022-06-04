Pizzastock celebrates life, love, music -- the legacy of an 18-year-old who died by suicide

I t’s been more than five years since Jason Flood lost his battle with depression.
But the Derry teenager’s love of music, friends and family lives on, thanks to a project his parents, Doug and Danielle Flood, call Pizzastock.
This year, the music festival takes place on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 8:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Derry. It will feature 20 acts on three stages, plenty of food, family activities, and resource tables hosted by local community organizations. Admission is free.
This will be the tenth Pizzastock festival. It’s an opportunity for local teens and tweens to play music, meet new friends and, most importantly, to learn about how to seek help when life gets difficult.
The only thing missing will be the boy with the radiant smile, sharp wit and “heart of gold,” as his mom says.
Jason died by suicide the Sunday before Thanksgiving in 2016, the year he graduated from Pinkerton Academy. He was 18 years old, a talented athlete and gifted musician, and had just landed his first career-track job.
“He was sarcastic but in a very good-natured way,” his mom said. “I always called him an old soul.”
After Jason’s death, his heartbroken parents decided to create Pizzastock, fulfilling an idea that started as a joke among Jason and his high school friends.
Early on, the boys were in a “satirical punk band” they called MKAO, a sardonic nod to the Olsen twins. Most of their songs were about pizza, and the boys used to joke about someday hosting a festival they’d call Pizzastock in their hometown.
The friends went on to form a band called Floody and the BPs, performing at Canobie Lake Park’s Battle of the Bands and at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
Suicide is the leading cause of death in New Hampshire for young people between 12 and 18, according to the Attorney General’s Office. It’s been called the “silent epidemic.”
Few warning signs
The Floods have chosen not to be silent about the loss of their son.
They run a nonprofit foundation, the Jason R. Flood Memorial, to raise awareness and funds for local organizations working on mental health and suicide prevention. Its mission: “Healing through music, connecting with community.”
Danielle Flood said they knew Jason was struggling the spring he turned 18. His older sister, Malarie, along with his girlfriend at the time, had told the Floods they were worried about him.
So his mom sat him down and told Jason if he needed help, he just needed to ask. “He seemed to take it well. He appreciated the conversation we had that night,” she recalled.
And soon after, Jason did come to her asking for help. “The next day, you’re on the internet, looking up every possible answer,” she said.
They connected him with a school counselor whom he liked. But Jason resisted going to a physician; he worried about being diagnosed with a mental illness, Danielle said. “I don’t want to be labeled. I don’t want to be put on a prescription. I don’t want to be a zombie,” he told his parents.
“He decided at one point he was done with counseling; he didn’t need it,” she said.
Doug Flood said he thought he recognized a bit of himself in what his son was going through. “I’ve been a moody person my entire life, and I’ve had a dark sense of humor,” he said.
Jason, he said, “was definitely an over-achiever, and I think a lot of his intelligence and stubbornness made him feel like he could deal with it, solve it.”
“That’s what tricked me, fooled me,” Doug said. “It’s hard to see a straight-A student and say you’re suffering from depression just because you’re spending two days on the couch.”
There weren’t any obvious warning signs, his mom said. “He didn’t give away all of his stuff; he didn’t sleep all the time. He didn’t lash out,” she said. “On his bad days, he was moody, but on his good days he was the most loveable, huggable person.”
He told his parents he loved them all the time.
The people he touched
It was only at Jason’s wake that the Floods discovered how many people Jason had touched in his 18 years.
“It was the night after Thanksgiving, a rainy, icy night,” Doug Flood recalled. The line of callers stretched more than three hours.
And time and time again, young people they didn’t even know told Jason’s parents how he had helped them with school assignments, cheered them on at athletic events, or encouraged them to try out for theater productions.
“It’s refreshing to hear some of those stories and learn about who your kid was, outside of your immediate family world,” his mom said.
The outpouring of support changed his life, Doug Flood said. He resolved right then to find a way to continue his son’s legacy of kindness.
Five years later, their foundation has reached kids from all ages and numerous towns, and raised nearly $80,000 for local service organizations.
It all happened organically, Doug said, growing out of what the kids want and need. The foundation holds fundraising events, including a monthly open mic night at the Coffee Factory in Derry. There are the twice-yearly Pizzastock festivals, held in the summer and over Christmas break.
When the pandemic hit, the Floods started a live-stream where youngsters could play their music for each other; it ended up running 60 nights in a row.
How would you help?
The foundation also awards scholarships to graduates each year. One of the essay questions on the application is: How would you help a friend who is feeling anxious, depressed or suicidal?
Since their son’s death, the Floods have learned a lot about mental illness, enough to advise other parents not to dismiss worries about their kids as teenage angst.
“This isn’t a stereotypical, one-size-fits-all,” Danielle said. “It’s not just your mopey kid who wears black all the time. Jason was a musician, an honor student and an athlete. He was the first person to hug every family member at every family gathering.”
It’s valid to ask your kids if they have a plan for suicide, the Floods said.
Doug said he would “tiptoe” around the issue with Jason, telling him, “If you’re on this side of the grass, you can do anything you want.”
“But I never thought to ask him are you going to hurt yourself,” he said. “In my mind, it would have been the wrong direction to take it.”
Since Jason’s death, however, they’ve learned otherwise, he said. “It might allow the person to open up and admit to something they wouldn’t necessarily admit to,” he said.
“If someone’s going to take their life, you’re not going to give them that idea,” he said. “They’ve already thought of it on their own.”
They hope talking about their family’s tragedy will educate other parents to think about their kids’ struggles differently. “Some kids need a foot up their butt, but some kids do need a hug,” Doug said. “It’s not an easy figure, but it’s worth figuring out the difference.”
And don’t wait, they said.
“Don’t take it lightly,” Doug said. “You don’t always have a lot of time.”
Pizzastock is always a bittersweet occasion, the Floods said. They love meeting the kids, seeing them play music and have fun. And it’s gratifying to see them pick up information from the local organizations about where and how to get help.
“It’s a nice distraction while it’s happening, but once the events are over, sometimes it’s hard, because you remember why you’re doing it to begin with,” Danielle said. “And who else would have been involved.”
“It would have been nice to be able to do it with him here,” Doug said.
For more about the Pizzastock festival, visit pizzastock.org.