Jude Marquis still considers herself Tom Brady’s biggest fan even though he won’t be wearing Patriots jersey No. 12 in Super Bowl LV.
“My question is: How can you not root for Brady? He led a dynasty team and gave New England fans 20 years of the best football we’ll ever see in our lifetime,” Marquis said.
The faithful Pats fan from Epping plans to cheer on Brady when he makes his 10th Super Bowl appearance on Sunday — this time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady’s stunning split from the Patriots in 2020 was a big blow to New England fans, and while some may resent him for leaving, many in New Hampshire remain loyal to the quarterback often referred to as the NFL’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time).
When the Bucs take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay, Brady will still have support from fans on his old home turf.
“With nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl championships, he spoiled us. Now we owe it to root for the GOAT TB12. No bitterness here on him going to Tampa Bay. The Patriots had the opportunity to keep the dynasty going and blew it. Shame on them,” said Marquis, 48, of Epping.
Longtime Patriots fan Steve Webster, 55, of Merrimack didn’t think the Patriots would be contenders this year, and while he admits it was tough to see Brady go, he thought the quarterback made the best decision for himself to try to extend his career and win another Super Bowl championship.
If the Buccaneers and Brady weren’t in this weekend’s big game, Webster said he wouldn’t be planning a party Sunday.
“We’ve got a bash going for Tom Brady, and we’re all rooting for him,” he said.
Most of his friends and family share his view.
“At first there was some bitterness that he did leave, but once we saw the Pats were trying to rebuild and trying to make room for salary cap and trying to get Tom Brady for No. 7, it wouldn’t have happened in two years with the Patriots, so I thought it was a good move to get him to a team where he’s got a possible Super Bowl chance, which now he does,” Webster said.
One of New Hampshire’s own Tom Bradys will be watching Sunday’s game.
Jefferson resident Tom Brady, who’s in his 60s and was once referred to as the “old GOAT,” said he would always root for the Patriots over Brady, but he doesn’t hold any grudges.
“That guy gave you everything while he was there,” he said.
The game will offer a diversion for Jefferson’s Brady, who as chairman of the town’s select board has spent the past several days dealing with the aftermath of a devastating fire that swept through the historic town hall on Feb. 1.
Bert Freedman, owner of George & Phillips sporting goods store in downtown Exeter, said he hopes it’s a good game, but he plans to stay neutral when it comes to Brady.
“My thoughts from the beginning were that I actually wanted both Brady and Belichick not to do great this year because I really thought they were both childish and thinking one has to be better than the other even though they’re talking nice now,” he said.
“Before they were good with each other, and one wasn’t necessarily better than the other and they worked great together and I wish they had stayed together,” Freedman said.
Denny Wood, 48, of Fremont, has been watching the Patriots most of his life. He said they’ll always be his No. 1 team and Brady his No. 1 quarterback no matter where he plays.
“But when it comes down to it, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the New England Patriots in the 2021 season, I will be rooting for my team, the New England Patriots. It will be bittersweet, but I will have no animosities,” he said.
When he first learned Brady was leaving, Wood said he was shocked and hurt.
“I always figured that Tom was a loyal player considering he was easily the GOAT and gave up big paydays to surround himself with a winning support cast. I truly believe that Brady’s move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not motivated by money, but rather respect owed to him by the organization,” he said.
Garfield Morrison’s support of Brady has never wavered.
“He played here. He played his heart out. He did everything he could do to make the team better. … I think it’s important for people to realize that Tom gave you 20 years in a position that you don’t usually get that much for the New England Patriots. If you’re a Patriots fan, just take that and be happy with it,” he said.
Morrison, 53, of Milford, said he “did what he had to do and found himself a nice comfortable landing spot for a couple of years and a few more millions.”
Hetraveled to Florida in November to see Brady and the Bucs play the New Orleans Saints. He said they played horribly and he left at halftime of a 33-8 loss.
Some shoppers wearing their Patriots gear outside the Market Basket on Woodbury Avenue in Portsmouth on Thursday also were still Brady fans.
“I just enjoy watching somebody that’s good, and he’s good,” said Brian Spinney, 74.