PETERBOROUGH -- Poet Sonia Sanchez will be honored as the 62nd recipient of the MacDowell Medal this Sunday in Peterborough.
“I feel quite honored to be a part of the celebration. Some of a number of my dear friends have gotten this honor,” Sanchez said in an interview from her home in Philadelphia Thursday. “In that tradition, I am just very pleased, there are just amazing people who have gotten this award. It’s just a great number of people to be with.”
Other MacDowell Medal winners include Robert Frost (1962), Georgia O’Keeffe (1972), Leonard Bernstein (1987), Louise Bourgeois (1990), I.M. Pei (1998), Sonny Rollins (2010), Stephen Sondheim (2013), Toni Morrison (2016), Art Spiegelman (2018), Charles Gaines (2019), and Rosanne Cash (2021).
Sanchez is an author and international lecturer on Black culture and literature, women’s liberation, peace and racial justice. She is also considered one of the most important writers of the Black Arts Movement, which took place from the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s.
“We brought up issues that very much needed to be brought up,” she said, and referred to her poem "14 haiku,” which she wrote for Emmitt Till, a 14-year-old African American boy who was abducted, tortured and lynched in 1955 Mississippi. “We were writing about what was happening in the South.”
Before the Black Arts Movement were the writers of the Harlem Renaissance of the 1930s, she said, and what followed the Black Arts Movement is our current rap and hip-hop music. The work of the Black Arts Movement is certainly better understood today, she said.
All of these movements worked to “bring to the surface these things that cannot stay hidden. … We cannot allow for any kind of truth to be buried.”
But Sanchez added she regards America as the greatest country in the world because of its diversity of people and ideas. “I tend to think the greatest country on this Earth is America because of the people that we have. … When you watch children play, my dear sister, you watch Democracy.”
MacDowell, located on 450 acres on High Street in Peterborough, has been a sanctuary for artists creating work for more than a century.
Sanchez said she has never been a fellow at MacDowell or any other artist retreat, having taught in academia for 40 years and having always been the caretaker in her family. But said she greatly admires its mission.
“Just imagine if you have that environment there and not even have to cook your own food that is just great,” Sanchez said. “Hooray, hooray for them, for this place, for this environment, to have been chosen. And those are some amazing, great people that I have been chosen to be a part of and I am just humbled.”
The tradition of bestowing the MacDowell Medal to an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture began in 1960. The MacDowell Medal rotates annually among all disciplines practiced at MacDowell.
MacDowell connects and respects artists regardless of their discipline and creates a space for them, Sanchez said.
“It’s a gathering of what I call great like-minded people although they have different disciplines. Like-minded people who know what they have to do to survive on this Earth, and hopefully who help other people be what they have to be as well,” she said. “I’m a watcher of this organization that has a great respect for artists and gave them a place that is pristine and a place where you can gather with other artists and have that great talk. Contributing to the world and humanity, we are asking what it is to be human.”
This will be the first Medal Day since the summer of 2019. The event is free and open to the public and historically draws thousands of people to MacDowell.
The ceremony begins at noon. Afterward, attendees are encouraged to picnic on the grounds and then tour the artist studios. It is the one day of the year the grounds of MacDowell are open to the public.
You can learn more about Medal Day at www.macdowell.org/events/2022-medal-day.