W earing an “Anti-Capitalist Social Club” T-shirt, Bax Bradley stepped up to the microphone and recited his love poem “Good Morning.”
The audience gathered at Stark Brewing Company for Slam Free or Die’s first poetry event since the pandemic sipped their wine and beer quietly, making occasional nods, snaps and murmurs of approval.
“That’s romantic!” one man said from the back of the room.
In a low-lit bar that smelled of beer and bacon, participants read their poems from smartphones, iPads, notebooks and pieces of paper. Some shared them from memory.
The crowd of mostly twentysomethings gathered at a place where tattoos, green and pink hair, and face piercings were welcome, but discriminatory language was not.
“They will kick people out who do not follow guidelines,” said Rebecca Nann of Manchester, peering through her John Lennon-style glasses. “They go out of their way to welcome the community.”
The poetry was as diverse as the crowd. A woman with an eating disorder described her experience as a cashier checking out fruit. Others offered adult-themed, sensual poetry. Some talked about surviving abuse.
“Slam Free or Die,” the longest running poetry slam night in New Hampshire, meets every Thursday. Co-organizer Red Maienza said the group had not met in person since March 2020.
“We stopped the day the world shut down,” Maienza said.
The night included an extended open mic section, during which poets presented one or two works for about five minutes each, along with five 15-minute-long spotlight features, when poets offered a few works they coordinated ahead of time. The featured artists were Maienza, Aaron Foss, Clark Hartman, Greg Smith and Katie Wiles.
Hartman, the event’s co-organizer, said the group embraced the topic of coming together after the pandemic.
“We’re coming home,” Hartman said.
A clipboard participants used to sign up before the show was completely full, as was the event, which attracted 100 people.
“This is more response than I have seen for a Slam Free event in years,” Hartman said.
Mark Palos, known in the Slam Free or Die community as “The Colonel,” said he started the poetry slam group in 2005 at The Bridge Cafe on Elm, and they have been in their current location at Stark Brewing Company since 2011.
“It’s been awhile,” Palos said to begin the show, before he read a poem he wrote before the pandemic.
Forrest Jablonski said he attended the event weekly for five years before the pandemic. He found out about it from friends during his first year of working in downtown Manchester, and has been hooked ever since.
“I’ve never seen it so crowded,” Jablonski said.
Jonathan Wolf of Derry, who has participated in slam poetry for the last 25 years, said he was glad to be back in person.
“This is my family,” Wolf said. “But it’s hard seeing all the family after a pandemic.”
During the pandemic, slam poetry continued through virtual open nights run by Emil Eastman.
Hartman said Slam Free or Die’s leadership thought the circumstances were right to resume in-person events.
“We just thought, ‘Let’s start July right,’” Hartman said.
The group has not yet determined when the competitive poetry slam team will resume.
Poetry Slam began in the mid-1980s as a way to highlight the art of performance poetry, according to Slam Free or Die website. Poets have three minutes in which to perform their work, and are then judged by five random members of the audience on a scale of 0-10.
Hartman and Maienza have run Slam Free or Die since 2018.
Maienza, who has been reading poetry with Slam Free since 2014, said she got involved during her time at the New Hampshire Institute of Art. She said it has grown and changed since then.
“That’s the beautiful thing about art,” she said. “It creates collaborative spaces that can continue as long as you want them to.”