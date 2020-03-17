An urn that washed up on Hampton Beach last week with the ashes of a grandmother has been reunited with family.
Hampton Deputy Police Chief Dave Hobbs said a family member was identified and located after the urn was discovered by Ellen Copello of Kingston while she was walking on March 10.
Hobbs said the family member wished to remain anonymous.
Copello was relieved to hear that someone connected to the urn had been found.
“I’m so happy to think that she’s been picked up and brought to wherever her final resting place will be. Hopefully it’s with family somewhere,” said Tuesday.
Copello said she spotted the marble urn sitting in the sand with the words “Grandma” across the front. She immediately knew that it was an urn because it was the same one that she used after her mother died.
She said she couldn’t leave the urn on the beach.
“I wasn’t leaving because I knew anything could happen to her. The tide was coming in quickly,” she said.
Copello turned the urn over to a state park office on the beach.
She later posted about her unusual find on Facebook to spread the word as she tried to track down a family member.
The urn was taken by Hampton police and kept safe until a family member was made aware of the discovery, which made the rounds on social media and grabbed headlines.