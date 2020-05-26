BERLIN -- State police say a body found in the woods Thursday in Berlin has been identified as a Berlin man missing since last fall.
State police said George Cross, 65, of 424 Goebel Street Apt. 1 was reported missing on Sept. 7, 2019. A search of the area near his Goebel Street apartment by local and state police, with help from New Hampshire Fish and Game, proved unsuccessful. Multiple tips sent to police over the winter were investigated, but failed to help authorities locate Cross.
Last Thursday police received information that human remains had been found in a wooded area behind Kent Street. On May 22 an autopsy was performed, and the body was positively identified as Cross.
The state medical examiner determined his death was not suspicious, but the cause and manner of death remain undetermined at this time.