Before the start of the 14th annual Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Battle of the Badges hockey game Sunday afternoon, 8-year-old Conner Nugent held up a sign cheering on firefighter Tristen Rowe.
“Team fire, baby!” Conner said.
Rowe, who works for the Sutton Fire Department, skated out with his team to warm up at the SNHU Arena to the tune of “Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy. The firefighters looked to defend its championship against the police for the first time in two years.
Conner, who is a CHaD ambassador buddy, spent the first month of his life in the newborn intensive care unit after being born at 32 weeks, said his father Kevin Nugent. The family from Belmont comes every year to support the cause.
“It was such a life-changing experience with him there,” Nugent said. “It is a great cause.”
The proceeds from the event are used to help CHaD kids with critical services, such as support, when they are in pediatric intensive care and management of chronic illnesses, as well as patient and family support services, according to the event website.
About $210,000 was raised of the $225,000 goal.
The event became one the last sporting events in a professional arena in 2020 when it was held without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The game did not happen last year.
Manchester Fire Capt. Steve DesRuisseaux, who was badly burned after becoming engulfed in flames during a flashover while rescuing a man from the second floor of a six-unit multifamily building on Dutton Street in November, took part in the ceremonial puck drop.
Kevin Crowder, a forward from the Hollis Fire Department, scored the first goal at 4:29 into the first period.
But the police team ended up winning, 5-2, for the first time since 2018.
Matt Blonigen, a defender for the team from the Manchester Police Department, has played for the past 10 years. He said the game in 2020 felt “flat” without the fans.
“It’s really nice to get back to a little bit of normalcy,” he said. “The cause that we’re playing for is incredible. It is just a wonderful event. It is worth its weight in gold.”
His son, David, was a CHaD patient at one point.
“It is one of those events you don’t really realize that it affects everyone,” he said. “We all have either a family member or a friend who has a family member who has been to the hospital.”
For the third time, Ashton Rome, of the Salem Fire Department, suited up to play as a left winger. He found out about the event while in the fire academy. He played professional hockey for 13 years, including time with the Worcester Sharks and Manchester Monarchs.
“It is a great cause,” he said. “I think everybody is just happy to be back playing in front of people. In 2020, the game was a little different with no fans. I think the guys jump at the chance to do it because it is such a great cause.”
He called it a privilege to play in the game.
“Everyone takes it pretty seriously and commits a lot of time with practice and fundraising to be able to play in the game,” Rome said.
Kathleen Procek, event and project coordinator for CHaD, said it’s exciting to have the event back live.
“We are really fortunate to have a group of players who are completely committed to the cause,” she said.
She said the event had drawn a number of new players this year, all of whom needed to try out.
This year, more than 3,000 tickets were sold, which is less than pre-pandemic, but Procek expects to gain more momentum in the years to come.
In all, the event has raised $2.7 million since the game’s inception in 2007.
Nugent said Conner loves the time he spends with Rowe and Conner now plays youth hockey.
“Instead of like friends, they are like family,” said Jodi Nugent, Conner’s mother.
To donate, go to chadhockey.org.