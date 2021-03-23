A Portsmouth woman hit it big, winning $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant ticket game.
Dara Forleo chose the cash option last month and received $650,000 before taxes.
On Tuesday, Forleo said she and her husband have been trying to keep their winning under wraps.
When asked if she would be using the money to invest in her business, The Whole Pet Grooming Academy in Portsmouth, or using it for retirement, she said, “we’ve taken care of all the things we need to.”
The Whole Pet Grooming Academy is a post-secondary vocational school licensed and approved by the New Hampshire Department of Education, according to its website.
“Ultimate Millions” has a top prize of $15 million and the odds of winning that prize were one in 7,560,000.
The second-biggest prize is $1 million with odds of one in 458,182.
The scratch ticket sells for $30.
According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express market in Hadley, Mass.