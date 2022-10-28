Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night prize By Alvin Buyinza masslive.com Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing, which if hit, would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S lottery history.The Oct. 29 drawing will be the 37th jackpot since the last win on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot was won in Pennsylvania.The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and 24. But there was no jackpot winner. Nobody had won the drawing.Powerball is played in 45 states, and tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday. Lottery drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.The 10 largest Powerball jackpots are:$1.6 billion on Jan. 13, 2016 (3 tickets, 1 Tennessee, 1 Florida, 1 California)$768 million on March 27, 2019 (1 ticket, Wisconsin)$758 million on Aug. 23, 2017 (1 ticket, Massachusetts)$731 million on Jan. 20, 2021 (1 ticket, Maryland)$699 million on Oct. 4, 2021 (1 ticket, California)$687 million on Oct. 27, 2018 (2 tickets, 1 Iowa, 1 New York)$632 million on Jan. 5, 2022 (2 tickets, 1 Wisconsin, 1 California)$590 million on May 18, 2013 (1 ticket, Florida)$587 million on Nov. 28, 2012 (2 tickets, 1 Arizona, 1 Missouri)$564 million on Feb. 11, 2015 (3 tickets, 1 North Carolina, 1 Texas, 1 Puerto Rico) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Heloise: Picking out gifts for Grandma Dear Abby: Brother's angry outbursts hit at home and at work Dear Abby: Depressed mom can't overcome grief about her empty nest Heloise: Handling clingy plastic wrap Heloise: Try these weight loss tips Dear Abby: Dad's discomfort with trans coach could derail daughter's fun Load more {{title}} Most Popular Soccer game held in honor of murder victim, Thamba Mbungu Dear Abby: Family friend develops a sense of entitlement Dear Abby: Dad reverses course on gift after political disagreement Dear Abby: Disappointed in love, but making all the right moves Dear Abby: Depressed mom can't overcome grief about her empty nest Dear Abby: Dad's discomfort with trans coach could derail daughter's fun Dear Abby: Aunt's broken promises feed a years-long grudge Pumpkin People displays return to Mount Washington Valley Race honors fallen officers, raises money for kids Dear Abby: Brother's angry outbursts hit at home and at work Request News Coverage