President Joe Biden will travel to Portsmouth next week, the White House confirmed Wednesday.
Biden is expected to travel to Portsmouth on Tuesday, April 19, but not much more is known about the visit at this time. A spokesperson for Sen. Maggie Hassan said the senator is expected to appear with Biden during his trip to the Granite State, but no further details were available Wednesday night.
Hassan’s official Twitter account also confirmed Biden’s visit in a tweet Wednesday saying, “ Looking forward to welcoming @POTUS to New Hampshire next week to discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure law will support NH families, small businesses, and our economy.”
Biden is heading to Portsmouth to “discuss the unprecedented investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will Build a Better America and improve the country’s ports and waterways,” according to a White House advisory.
“The President will highlight how these investments will strengthen supply chains, keep goods moving to help lower prices for working families, and enable the U.S. to compete globally,” the advisory said.
Biden last visited New Hampshire in November, when he traveled to Woodstock the day after signing the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.
First lady Jill Biden traveled to Portsmouth in July 2021 as part of the administration’s “America’s Back Together” tour celebrating the progress the U.S. has made against COVID-19.