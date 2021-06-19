Rainbow-clad throngs filled Arms Park on the river in Manchester on Saturday afternoon for the third annual Queen City Pride festival.
Hundreds of people of all ages attended the festival, which gathered locals and people from the Seacoast and Massachusetts.
Organizer Robb Curry, manning an information tent in knee-high blue suede platform boots, grinned and looked over the crowd gathered at this year's festival. He said it felt "awesome" to have crowds back after a socially-distanced festival in 2020.
Curry expects Pride to keep growing -- and he's working on organizing a Pride parade for 2022.
Up on Elm Street, several dozen people watched performers and listened to speakers during Manchester's second Juneteenth celebration.
Other cities, including Nashua, Keene, Exeter and Portsmouth, also held celebrations of the day, after it became a federal holiday last week.
