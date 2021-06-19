Queen City Pride festival

At the Queen City Pride Festival held at Arms Park in Manchester on Saturday, this group caught a little breeze off the Merrimack River. From left, Julie Gaul of Portland, Maine, with fiancee Lauren Hrubowchak, and Lauren’s sisters, Allison Hrubowchak of Litchfield and Kristen Hrubowchak of Nashua.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Rainbow-clad throngs filled Arms Park on the river in Manchester on Saturday afternoon for the third annual Queen City Pride festival. 

Hundreds of people of all ages attended the festival, which gathered locals and people from the Seacoast and Massachusetts. 
 
Organizer Robb Curry, manning an information tent in knee-high blue suede platform boots, grinned and looked over the crowd gathered at this year's festival. He said it felt "awesome" to have crowds back after a socially-distanced festival in 2020. 
 
Curry expects Pride to keep growing -- and he's working on organizing a Pride parade for 2022. 
 
Up on Elm Street, several dozen people watched performers and listened to speakers during Manchester's second Juneteenth celebration.
 
Other cities, including Nashua, Keene, Exeter and Portsmouth, also held celebrations of the day, after it became a federal holiday last week.

