Leaders at Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire are calling on Granite State men and asking them to sign up to mentor a youth who could use an extra push during their formative years.
The Stratham-based nonprofit organization serves over 600 youth in the state each year and its mission is to create and support one-on-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
Stacy Kramer, chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire (BBBSNH), said they take extra precautions to make sure the experience is safe for both the “Big” and the “Little.” Youth and their mentors can get together in-person or remotely.
Some have been doing so throughout the pandemic, she said.
“The need for our services never decreased. It only increased,” Kramer said. “Last year, we made 100 new matches.”
The strain of the pandemic, with lost jobs and increased mental health burdens, highlighted the organization’s role in the state. Kramer said even children who have both parents in their lives can use a helping hand.
“You don’t have to know everything or say all of the right things. You just have to be there for them,” Kramer said of being a mentor.
Mentors spend an average of four to six hours a month with their matches.
Kramer said boys tend to wait longer before showing interest in the program. Typically, their wait list is about 60% male.
It is currently at about 80%, Kramer said.
Since January is National Mentoring Month, the organization profiled three of its Big Brothers to get the word out that men are needed.
Tom Raffio is the president and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental. The Bow resident has been mentoring Marcus Day, of Concord, since 2018.
When the pair first met, Raffio and Day bonded over basketball.
“I love sports. Marcus is really into it, and they knew that we would hit it off and we did,” Raffio said.
Day, who is now 14 and in the eighth grade, said Raffio taught him skills like dribbling and posting up.
In return, Day taught Raffio about fishing with worms.
“I taught him how to cast with a fishing rod,” Day said. “It’s really good because you can kind of learn from each other and grow together.”
Raffio has some advice for men who may want to mentor.
“The earlier you start, the better. The key, I can’t stress this enough, is consistency,” Raffio said.
Northeast Delta Dental is BBBSNH’s 2022 Business of the Year.
Howard Brodsky, co-founder, chairman and co-CEO of CCA Global Partners, agrees with Raffio. He has been involved with BBBSNH for close to 18 years.
Brodsky, a Manchester resident, lost his father at the age of 13 to cancer. Having two Littles through the program while running the second largest private company in the state, he said anybody can make the time to mentor if they want to.
“If you could change one person’s life, can you equate that to missing a round of golf per month?” Brodsky said. “It’s much better to help a young child than try to repair a broken man.”
The benefits of having a mentor as a youth include increased high school graduation rates, higher college enrollment rates and a decreased likelihood of substance misuse, according to youth.gov.
Youth who have mentors also have enhanced self-esteem, improved behavior and better interpersonal skills.
BBBSNH’s community partner this year is the Dover Police Department.
Bill Breault, Dover's chief of police, said when he was approached to launch a "Bigs and Badges" program at his department, he thought it was a great idea.
Breault said that throughout his law enforcement career, he has encountered numerous young men who lacked a positive role model in their lives.
Breault, who has a 10-year-old "Little", said meeting with him is often the best part of his hectic week.
“It really has helped me keep an understanding on truly why I became a police officer so many years ago … to make a positive difference in people’s lives,” Breault said in a statement.
For more information, visit bbbsnh.org.