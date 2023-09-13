WINDHAM — Three high school football games will kick off this year’s campaign for Project Blackout, a nonprofit dedicated to raising pediatric cancer awareness in New England through community events and sports.
Proceeds from the 12th annual Windham Blackout week support pediatric cancer research at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth and a designated fund at Windham’s Helping Hands to help local children with cancer and their families.
“It is incredibly moving to see so many people, and especially young kids, come together to make a difference in the push for pediatric cancer awareness and the lives of local families,” said Krissy Michaud, Windham Project Blackout committee member and mother of Emma, who died at 8 months of age from a rare brain tumor in 2003. “Babies should not have to battle cancer. Our fight will not be over until there is a cure.”
During Windham Blackout Cancer Week (Sept. 24-30), Windham athletic teams dedicate their games to pediatric cancer and local businesses host a variety of fundraising and awareness events, culminating in the Friday night football game.
Project Blackout games across the region unite athletes, school communities and their towns to reach thousands of people each year, build awareness of New England’s high rate of pediatric cancer and honor local families affected by pediatric cancer through special half-time ceremonies, game-day events and more.
As schools grow their Blackout effort, additional athletic teams, youth sports organizations and local businesses also host a variety of fundraising and awareness events.
More details on events and other ways to show support to help increase pediatric cancer awareness are available at projectblackoutusa.org and on Windham Project Blackout’s Facebook page.