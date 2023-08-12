How do some people beat the odds and make it through impossible circumstances?
From 30 years of interviews and research, bestselling author Michael Tougias strives to answer that question in his latest book, “Extreme Survival: Lessons from Those Who Have Triumphed Against All the Odds.”
“This is really a culmination of my life’s work interviewing the toughest survivors on the planet, and what they can teach all of us about overcoming adversity,” he said. “I find their stories incredible, and think, ‘I could never have survived.’ But when I learn the mental techniques they used, I realize maybe I could if I follow their advice.”
Tougias, who lives in Mendon, Mass., delivers these survivors’ stories and insights in lectures and programs for businesses and organizations around the country.
His next appearance brings him to the Granite State. It’s a New Hampshire Humanities program presented by the Griffin Free Public Library at the Auburn Village School at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.
Last week, he answered questions about his career and the upcoming program while on a run into a nearby Vermont town with an internet connection. It’s near where he has a cabin (featured in his book “There’s a Porcupine in My Outhouse”). The cabin has no internet or TV and can only be accessed by four-wheel drive.
“(It’s) a wonderful place to get away from it all and do a little writing, trout fishing on rivers and swimming, which along with gardening is my favorite pastime,” he said.
During his upcoming Auburn visit, he will share details about his 2023 book and also present a slide show and talk about his and Casey Sherman’s 2010 book, “The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Most Daring Sea Rescue.”
“The Finest Hours” was used as the basis for the 2016 Disney movie starring Chris Pine and Casey Affleck.
Movie and film center around the devastating effects of a 1952 nor’easter that split two oil tankers in half off Cape Cod and left men stranded on four sinking sections of the vessels. Waves of missteps and heroism followed.
“I’ll be showing slides from the actual rescue ... to make it an edge-of-your-seat experience,” Tougias said.
The book zeros in on four young Coast Guardsmen, led by Boatswain’s Mate First Class Bernie Webber (Pine), who set off in a small craft, ill equipped for the swirling show and huge waves.
Their aim was to rescue 32 crewmen on a piece of the stern of the tanker Pendleton, about a mile off the coast.
Tougias plans to share images of the real sinking tankers, rescues, victims, survivors and heroes, as well as background stories both weighty and light on the making of the movie.
In all, 84 seamen from the Pendleton and the second tanker, Fort Mercer, were saved in the two separate rescues. Fourteen didn’t make it.
It all reinforces the message that guides his new book — how to survive and learn from painful experiences.
“Now I use their tips in day-to-day life if I’m faced with a difficult challenge,” he said.
It can be daunting to delve through survivors’ experiences.
“I feel an obligation to get the events 100 percent accurate and that, along with my mantra ‘Make the writing fast-paced,’ is what I focus on. These survivors have opened up their hearts to me so I do feel I owe it to them to put the reader in their shoes exactly as it was described to me.”
But while he’s written 30 books for adults, he says it wasn’t until his eighth book that he found a national audience. That book, ‘Ten Hours Until Dawn,’ was about an ocean rescue and survival story during the great blizzard of 1978 off the New England coast.
“When that book did well, I decided to search for other overlooked stories of incredible bravery and fortitude,” he said.
Tougias translates that sense of resilience to elements people can weave into their own personal and professional struggles.
The Auburn program is geared toward those 8 and older. His last few books have been part of his “True Rescue Series” with MacMillan Publishers.
“Students love nonfiction if the story has plenty of drama and surprises, and that is what survival and rescue events certainly have plenty of.”
Tougias also is the author of the self-help book “No Will Set You Free: Learn to Say No, Set Boundaries and Live a Fuller Life.”
In his memoir “The Waters Between Us: A Boy, A Father, Outdoor Misadventures and the Healing Power of Nature,” he chronicles a scary moment he experienced in Vermont when he was 20.
“I didn’t scout out a river in April before trying to raft down it,” he said.
For more information about Tougias — and that particular experience of his own, go to michaeltougias.com.