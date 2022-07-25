A proposal to build a nonprofit community center on Manchester’s West Side has cleared its first hurdle, clearing the way for the site to be sold to developers, even as neighbors continue to voice concerns.

Aldermen determined it was in the best interest of the city to sell the land -- located at Parkside Avenue and Blucher Street, near Gossler Park Elementary School and Parkside Middle School -- for $600,000 to a group looking to build the proposed $17 million Mark Stebbins Community Center.