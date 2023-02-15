Julienne with late father
Julienne Curran holds a photo of her late dad, PJ Curran, on her cellphone. On the sixth anniversary of his 2017 death, a glass pendant made with his ashes that Julienne has worn daily was stolen from her parked car in Plymouth.

 John Koziol/ Union Leader Correspondent

It was the sixth anniversary of her father’s death, so Feb. 2 already was not a good day for Julienne Curran.

But it became “completely awful” after someone entered her car overnight and stole a pendant whose glass is infused with her father’s ashes, she said Wednesday.

The pendant

Julienne Curran wearing the pendant.