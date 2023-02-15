Julienne Curran holds a photo of her late dad, PJ Curran, on her cellphone. On the sixth anniversary of his 2017 death, a glass pendant made with his ashes that Julienne has worn daily was stolen from her parked car in Plymouth.
It was the sixth anniversary of her father’s death, so Feb. 2 already was not a good day for Julienne Curran.
But it became “completely awful” after someone entered her car overnight and stole a pendant whose glass is infused with her father’s ashes, she said Wednesday.
Curran, 23, is on a mission to recover the pendant.
The Wolfeboro native reported the theft to Plymouth State University police. Curran is a fifth-year senior at the school, where she is studying to become a high school health teacher.
After her father, Phillip “PJ” John Curran, died in a car crash at 41, Julienne and several members of his family had a small amount of his cremated remains made into jewelry.
“The glass is the ashes,” not the vessel containing them, she said, which is why it’s so important for her to recover the stolen pendant.
“There wasn’t a day I wouldn’t wear the pendant,” said Curran, though in the past month she has had problems with the clasp on the chain.
Curran made a mental note to have the clasp fixed, putting the pendant in the car as a reminder. It was stolen before she could have it repaired.
She posted her story on social media and is offering a $200 reward for the pendant’s return.
She said the pendant “cost way more” than the reward, “but $200 is what I can afford as a college student.”
Chastised on social media for leaving her car unlocked, Curran had the following reply for her critics: “Yes, I hear you. But it doesn’t make it any better and it doesn’t make it any more right for someone to steal my ----.”
The thief took more than the pendant.
“There was nothing left in the car, not a single penny. They probably saw a dollar or a few quarters in the door panel and grabbed everything,” Curran said.
Curran takes some comfort in thinking that the burglar may have needed what they stole more than she did. The $30 that was taken was tip money from her job at Chase Street Market.
Although she could have another pendant made — her family still has some of her father’s ashes — she has an emotional connection to the stolen piece.
“It’s the sentiment” attached to the original pendant, she said, adding “You can’t just recreate that same design.”
She has spoken to owners of local pawn shops and a jeweler, who have pledged to keep their eyes open for the pendant.
“I hope my father is haunting them, and anyone who knew my dad knows he is making them have a bad day” from beyond, she said.
“I really want my dad back,” Curran said, “and I know my dad wants to be back with me.”
Anyone who has the pendant may return it, no questions asked, to PSU police, Plymouth police or to Curran at Chase Street Market. She can be contacted at 603-393-4195.