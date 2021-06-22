Manchester’s Zoning Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday night on a variance request made by the owners of a sober-living home on Orange Street.
The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the aldermanic chambers at Manchester City Hall.
Into Action Sober Living operates a home for 11 recovering women at 296 Orange St., located in a restrictive R-2 zone. The city has issued two citations against Into Action over the Orange Street property, claiming it is in ongoing violation of the city’s zoning code.
In the past, Into Action has maintained that its sober living homes fall within the city definition of a family and require no more permits or regulatory action than that of a family dwelling. The city’s codes define a family as “a group of individuals, whether or not related, living together in a dwelling unit in a structured relationship constituting an organized housekeeping unit.”
During a public hearing last month, Leon LaFreniere, director of Planning and Community Development, said “the determination has been that this use does not meet the definition of family.”
The determination was made based on current interpretation of the code and the way the ordinance has been historically applied in Manchester.
Into Action Sober Living also operates a men-only program for 15 residents and three unpaid house managers at a sober-living home on Dubuque Street.
Planning board members voted 7-1 earlier this month to change the use of a triple decker at 273 Dubuque St. to a congregate housing facility, allowing the program to operate legally.
The business received a notice of violation on Jan. 28 and Feb. 13, according to materials provided to the board.
Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart sent an email Tuesday to supporters saying he plans to attend the public hearing Wednesday to oppose granting the variance.
“I will be in attendance tomorrow night to voice my opinion that a business profiting handsomely off of those struggling with addiction -- while offering no clinically-based or medically-staffed program and with zero regulation of any kind -- should not be rewarded with a variance for brazenly flouting the law,” wrote Stewart in the email.