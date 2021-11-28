A public input meeting will be held next month for a project aimed at reducing congestion at the busy So. Willow St. and Weston Rd. intersection in Manchester. City officials have scheduled a public input session for Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. in the public works department’s Muster Conference Room at 475 Valley St in Manchester.
The city’s consultant, HDR Inc., will be presenting background information on the proposed So. Willow Street and Weston Road Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Improvement Project.
The proposed plan is to improve traffic flow at the intersection and on the corridor by adding a northbound right turn lane on So. Willow Street at Weston Road and modifying lane utilization on Weston Road at the So. Willow Street intersection.
To accomplish this, transportation officials anticipate including traffic signal modifications (new mast arm, new vehicular and pedestrian signals, new control cabinet, new detection, conduit, and wiring), roadway widening and paving, relocation of sidewalk, utility/fire hydrant/catch basin relocation, construction of new ADA compliant curb ramps, signage and striping modifications and alterations to nearby sites.
The intent of the meeting is to collect input from the public, municipal officials, resource agencies, and abutting property owners on their ideas and concerns relative to the existing traffic operations of the intersection as part of the data collection phase.
Proposed design alternatives will be developed based on input received at this meeting and presented at a future meeting.
The Manchester Health Department recommends that all attendees of the meeting, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces and at indoor private gatherings and that masks are recommended for people aged two and older.