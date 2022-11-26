Abbott Library in Sunapee
Marie C. of Sunapee plays on a piano mat which can be checked out with a library card at Abbott Library in Sunapee.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

N eed some artwork to brighten up your new office?

How about a cotton candy maker or popcorn machine for your next party?

Libary artwork
Library Director Denise van Zanten shows the collection of artwork available to borrow on the second floor of the Manchester City Library.
Abbott Library in Sunapee
Technologies Outreach Librarian Brittany Blomquist looks in a storage room for the snowshoes which can be checked out with a library card at Abbott Library in Sunapee.
Trail camera beauties

Wiggin Memorial Library in Stratham loans out a trail camera to patrons. One patron who borrowed the camera captured this image of an adult fox and kit.
Abbott Library in Sunapee
Want to do some star gazing? Technologies Outreach Librarian Brittany Blomquist shows off a telescope which can be checked out with a library card at Abbott Library in Sunapee.
Library backpacks
Karyn Isleb shows the Manchester City Library’s collection of “nature backpacks” that patrons can borrow.