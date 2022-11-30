Alongside a new pedestrian bridge over Granite Street, a new roadway connector from Elm Street to Willow Street, a completed half-mile of rail trail and a new ‘peanut roundabout’ on South Willow Street, the biggest part of RAISE Manchester will be a new South Commercial Street Extension (pictured) that extends south from the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium area to a new bridge that offers egress over the active CSX rail line, even during active train crossings.
Manchester residents and business owners are invited to a public meeting next week to discuss work associated with the $30 million transportation infrastructure improvement project RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities.
The meeting, hosted by city officials and members of the project consultant team, will be held Wednesday Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m. in the auditorium at the Manchester City Library, 405 Pine St.
Free parking will be available at the Hartnett Parking Lot, accessed off Chestnut and Concord streets.
Focused around the South Millyard area to the northern end of South Willow Street, officials say the project will “improve connectivity for multiple modes of transportation, as well as pedestrians, improve commute times, reduce traffic jams near Exit 5 off Interstate 293, alleviating traffic ahead of performances at the SNHU Arena or baseball games at Delta Dental Stadium.
The project is funded by a $25 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.
“This meeting is an excellent opportunity for residents, business owners, and others to learn more about this large, foundational public transportation infrastructure project,” said city Public Works Director Tim Clougherty, in a statement. “RAISE Manchester will not only transform our layout of transportation options for residents and reconnect communities, it will set the groundwork for revitalizing the South Millyard and the southern end of downtown.”
The project is expected to include:
• A new pedestrian bridge over Granite Street connecting Commercial and South Commercial streets;
• A new roadway and bridge that will extend from South Commercial Street behind the baseball stadium and over the active railroad to Elm Street;
• A new roadway extension on the opposite side of Elm Street from where the new bridge terminates at Gas Street, providing an alternative connection to South Willow Street via a new bridge over the abandoned railroad corridor;
• A new pedestrian and bicycle path along the abandoned railroad corridor connecting Queen City Avenue and Elm Street;
• And a new roundabout replacing the signalized intersection at the Queen City Ave/South Willow Street intersection.
More information about RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities, and the upcoming public meeting, is available at www.raisemanchester.org.