Manchester to hold public meeting about RAISE Manchester infrastructure project

Alongside a new pedestrian bridge over Granite Street, a new roadway connector from Elm Street to Willow Street, a completed half-mile of rail trail and a new ‘peanut roundabout’ on South Willow Street, the biggest part of RAISE Manchester will be a new South Commercial Street Extension (pictured) that extends south from the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium area to a new bridge that offers egress over the active CSX rail line, even during active train crossings.

Rendering Courtesy City of Manchester

Manchester residents and business owners are invited to a public meeting next week to discuss work associated with the $30 million transportation infrastructure improvement project RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities.

The meeting, hosted by city officials and members of the project consultant team, will be held Wednesday Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m. in the auditorium at the Manchester City Library, 405 Pine St.