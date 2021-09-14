Many members of the Bow community attended a vigil at Premier Field at Bow High School last Friday to show support for the Ouellette family. Here, participants write notes to the grieving family. A public memorial service is planned for Saturday at noon at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester.
A public memorial and celebration of life will be held for brothers Nicholas and Gavin Ouellette of Bow on Saturday at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester.
Gavin, 6, and Nicholas, 16, were killed last Friday morning riding to school with their father, Thomas Ouellette, who struck a tractor-trailer parked in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 in Bow, according to state police. He was taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.
The ceremony will begin at noon; doors will open at 10:30 am.
"The Ouellette family would like to profoundly thank every person for every action, large and small, that has contributed to the outpouring of support to us during this unimaginable time," a statement released Tuesday by Manchester police said. "We feel your love surrounding us and we know you are here beside us."
A GoFundMe account set up to support the family had raised more than $260,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.