JACKSON — The 2022 Return of the Pumpkin People has again filled the Mount Washington Valley with colorful, inventive uses of gourds, including displays that feature characters from Fraggle Rock and the Three Little Pigs as well as a Smokey Bear lookalike that pleads with drivers to stop hitting the Jackson Covered Bridge.

Produced by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, the 38th Return of the Pumpkin People is a free, self-guided tour of creativity that began Oct. 1 and wraps up Oct. 31. While most of the dozens of displays are located in Jackson, there are also some in Bartlett and North Conway.