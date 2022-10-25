One of the Three Little Pigs awaits the arrival of the Big Bad Wolf after the wolf has huffed and puffed and destroyed the homes of the pig’s brothers in a display by the S’Kimos Ski Club in Jackson Village, which is one of dozens in the 2022 Return of the Pumpkin People.
JACKSON — The 2022 Return of the Pumpkin People has again filled the Mount Washington Valley with colorful, inventive uses of gourds, including displays that feature characters from Fraggle Rock and the Three Little Pigs as well as a Smokey Bear lookalike that pleads with drivers to stop hitting the Jackson Covered Bridge.
Produced by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, the 38th Return of the Pumpkin People is a free, self-guided tour of creativity that began Oct. 1 and wraps up Oct. 31. While most of the dozens of displays are located in Jackson, there are also some in Bartlett and North Conway.
The public votes on its favorite display, which this year is Fraggle Rock at The Snowflake Inn in Jackson Village.
Innkeepers Sue and Gary Methot on Tuesday said the idea for their display was borne of their kids’ affection for the program created by the late Muppet-master, Jim Henson.
“I loved Fraggle Rock when my kids were young,” said Sue Methot, adding that the program was “all about saving worries for another day and we thought it was apropos for this year.”
The Methots have had an entry in the Return of the Pumpkin People since 2002 and have won several awards. Prior to coming to Jackson, where they built and opened The Snowflake Inn, the couple owned and operated motor inns in Hampton.
Sue Methot conceded that “there are a lot of components” that go into a Pumpkin People display, noting that a past display based on Gulliver’s Travels featured some 80 Lilliputians, each of whom had hand-sewn corduroy pants.
“Oh my gosh, that was a long night,” she recalled, but the result was a compelling, eye-catching exhibit that drew and delighted many visitors.
As to the process of creating a display, she said that “We decide, typically, while we’re building the present year what the next year will be.”
“A lot of hours go into this and every year we think and promise one another that we are going to be ahead of the game and every year, we wait until the last minute.”
Part of that procrastination she explained, is due to the fact that “We never know what kind of gourds we’re going to get and that determines the size of the Fraggles or the size of the lion or other characters. “We do the clothing all by hand and you can’t do that until you know how big the head will be.”
Displays must be installed by 7 a.m. on Oct. 1, she said, and the installations at The Snowflake Inn have been frequently marked by “lots of swear words … and laughter.”
Although her inn won the overall award this year, Methot stressed that the broad success of the Pumpkin People is due to a cumulative effort.
“It’s a big project for everybody and we can’t thank everybody who participates enough,” she said. “It’s a ton of work and our highest season and we’re really stressing out our staff to do something like this.”
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is a big help, said Methot, as is Jen Phair, a longtime employee at The Snowflake Inn who specializes in bringing the pumpkins to life.
“I wouldn’t be able to do mine without Jen,” Methot said, speculating that “everybody’s got their Jen.”
Methot relishes the thought that “every year, somebody gets a different idea, a different way of showing them (the pumpkins).” What seems simple, may be quire complex, she continued, noting that “the mechanics and engineering is not easy. Making them run or making them stand is not easy and the heads are super heavy.”
Kathleen Flammia, the executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, said this year’s Return of the Pumpkin People was special because of the variety and number of participants, including five businesses that entered for the first time.
She said visitors came from as far as Russia, and also from Germany and Canada.
Chuck Lofton, an on-air personality with NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis, also came out to film a segment for his travel show, said Flammia, and in general, “There were more visitors this year than in the last ten years.”