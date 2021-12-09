Efforts to connect Manchester residents with vaccinations and booster shots are ramping up ahead of the holidays, as data show infection rates in the Queen City well above this time last year.
Manchester Health Director Anna Thomas told aldermen this week the city’s COVID-19 infection rate over the past 14 days is almost 1,090 new cases per 100,000 people, nearly 20 times the threshold for “substantial” transmission status, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
“Where that needs to be for us to be comfortable is less than 50,” said Thomas. “These next four to six weeks will be our most difficult. Every predictive analytic that we have is telling us that.”
The most recent seven-day positivity rate for antigen and PCR tests in Manchester was 13.3%, also well above “substantial.”
Thomas said that since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Manchester and 254 Queen City residents have died from the virus.
Among students and staff in Manchester schools, 934 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, including outbreaks at Hillside Middle School and single clusters at Goffs Falls and Green Acres elementary schools and McLaughlin Middle School. A cluster is defined as three or more cases in the same classroom; an outbreak is three or more clusters at the same school.
“We’re also experiencing clusters and outbreaks in some of our private schools and long-term care facilities,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the city’s health department at 1528 Elm St. is offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics on Mondays from 9 to 11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary. All three vaccines are available for anyone 5 or older.
“We are even handing out candy canes to the kids,” Thomas said.
The city is also hosting a “Booster Blitz” event Saturday at Memorial High School, but all 750 of those appointments were filled “within hours,” Thomas said.
The NH Mobile Vaccine Clinic Van will be at the Currier Museum of Art at 150 Ash St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and teams from Manchester Health are providing mobile clinics throughout the city for priority populations on an “almost daily basis” this month, Thomas said.
There’s also free drive-up or walk-up COVID-19 testing at Hunt Pool, 297 Maple St., seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all ages. Results are typically delivered within 48 hours, Thomas said.
Officials at Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center are seeing “unprecedented patient volumes,” Thomas said.
In a memo shared with aldermen from SolutionHealth, Elliot officials report more COVID patients in the hospital “than we have ever had during the pandemic.”
“The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model of COVID growth suggests that we could see a peak of cases in our hospitals that is 25% higher than we are currently experiencing in New Hampshire hospitals,” the memo says.
SolutionHealth says COVID is to blame for a lack of room at long-term care facilities, resulting in patients being held in hospitals longer.
“Emergency departments are literally overflowing, with long wait times for patients, and sadly, this is where some of our sickest people come to seek help,” the memo says. “We have now entered crisis standards of care, following other hospitals in the state, which have shut down elective procedures. Doctors are being forced to make difficult decisions about what to delay and what can be done now to help patients.”
Thomas said the crisis highlights the importance of vaccinations and boosters.
“The number of COVID-positive patients are exceeding what we saw at our peak last year and are far beyond what they expected to encounter, given the availability of vaccines,” Thomas said.
“The vast majority of COVID-positive patients admitted on any given day are unvaccinated. They’re also seeing that hospitalized patients who are vaccinated are often more than six months out from their initial vaccine series,” Thomas.
As of Tuesday, about 62,000 of Manchester’s 112,000 residents have had at least one vaccination dose.
Thomas also told aldermen the best way to reduce the spread of COVID is to wear a mask.