HAMPTON BEACH — Despite overcast and windy weather, Hampton Beach was filled Saturday with people wanting to view the masters of sand at work. But the day wasn’t all fun and games.
First place went to two-time winner Melineige Beauregard of Quebec, Canada, who is now living in Hawaii.
She also won the People’s Choice award for her piece, “I am Life.” It featured a vibrant woman with flowers in her hair, in the prime of her life. The back featured a skeleton, depicting the end of life.
Beauregard won the competition in 2019 and 2020 as well.
Karen Fralich, of Ontario, Canada, took home second place with her fun piece, “Trolls,” which was double-sided and inspired by fictional characters from childhood.
Two emotional sculptures captured the hearts and minds of the judges as well as the other sculptors. Carl Jara, of Cleveland, Ohio, won third place with a technically difficult piece about his father who has been living with dementia for a long time. The piece, titled “Entropy,” featured the face of an older man with hollowed out eyes.
Rusty Croft took both Sculptor’s Choice and fourth-place for his sculpture titled, “Transition,” a memorial to his brother Mike, who passed away from COVID last year.
Gov. Chris Sununu was on hand Saturday morning to choose the recipient of the Governor’s Award. This award, which was started in 2020, guarantees that a sculptor will be invited back the following year. The piece he chose was a dragon called “Wyvern Whisperer” built by Greg J. Grady.
Reigning champion Abe Waterman’s piece, “Hierarchy of Needs”, collapsed a few minutes before the horn sounded to end the time allotted to sculpt. The collapse was the result of a King Tide that came in early Saturday morning. The King Tide brings the tide close to the wall where the sculptures were standing.
Two years ago, Hampton Beach raised the prize and entry money from $15,000 to $25,000, making it one of the highest prizes for a sand sculpting competition in the world.
The sculptors carved over three days, from June 16-18, to complete their own private sculpture using 10 tons of sand. Voting took place and awards were given out on Saturday, June 18.
The sculptures will remain on display through June 26, and will be lit for night viewing.