In the five years Manchester has celebrated Pride, the event has grown into one of the city’s largest festivals which welcomes well over 1,000 people to Manchester and now includes a parade.
On Saturday, after the Queen City’s first Pride parade marched down Commercial street, people flocked to Arms Park for the fifth annual Queen City Pride festival. Dozens of businesses large and small sold their wares, nonprofits offered resources and stages of performers — tap-dancers, musicians, lip-synchers and a klatch of theatrical wrestlers — entertained the growing crowds.
“Living in New Hampshire, some parts of New Hampshire, it sometimes feel like there’s nobody else like us on the state,” said festivalgoer Jordan Wack of New Boston. Looking around on Saturday, she said, she didn’t feel alone.
“It’s a good feeling.”
Charlie Burns of Manchester, taking in the festival with Wack, said he was happy to see how much Queen City Pride has grown since he last attended in 2018.
Now in its fifth year, Queen City Pride is growing and becoming more established, with an official nonprofit established in December 2021, and the city’s first pride parade marched down Commercial Street mid-Saturday morning. The parade has been a long-term goal for Robb Curry, who serves as chairman of the board of Queen City Pride. Watching the parade finally come to life between the old mill buildings was a joyous experience, Curry said.
About an hour and a half before the parade was due to step off, police were called to check out a box truck parked in Arms Park. Police evacuated the area, pushing hundreds of people from Commercial Street up toward Elm Street, while an explosive-sniffing dog checked the truck. Police said the area was safe, and there was no threat to the public, but the search delayed the parade by about half an hour.
Though there was no threat, the incident set some festival-goers on edge — particularly coming a week after several White nationalists were arrested in Idaho en route to disrupt a Pride festival there, and several other threats and disruptions to Pride-related events around the country.
“Everybody’s still here and smiling. Didn’t let it ruin our day,” said Kelly McAndrew of Manchester, who does outreach to LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness. “It takes a lot to ruin our day.”
Pride-goers said they had been looking forward to Pride Month events this year — and every year — because the festivals offer a chance to express themselves and be with a supportive group. Several people were attending for the first time, with the large Pride festival in Boston called off this year.
As Queen City Pride grows — perhaps beyond the once-a-year festival, said Scott Clouthier, director of communications for Queen City Pride — the organizers want to make sure Pride is welcoming to all, but doesn’t lose focus. Clouthier said Queen City Pride intends to convene round table discussions about how to keep growing Queen City Pride in a way that keeps LGBTQ people the focus of Pride.
“You don’t always feel supported so it’s a nice time to just be together,” said Shanice Marotto-Potvin of Brentwood. “Everyone’s accepting here of people who are really different.”
Several festival-goers said they liked seeing the broad range of different identities, ages and experiences at the festival.
“I was the oldest queer person I knew at school,” said Kit Kennerson of New Boston. “Seeing a whole spectrum of people here is great.”
“Nothing excites me more than seeing this many queer people and allies,” said Red Maienza of Manchester. “Just loving each other, and being happy
Marotto-Potvin said she did still feel a little out of place, as one of a relatively small number of people of color she saw at the festival early Saturday afternoon. And the morning’s evacuation was a little worrisome. But Marotto-Potvin said she was determined to celebrate.
“I was worried,” she said. “But nothing was going to stop me from supporting my community.”