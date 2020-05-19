MANCHESTER -- The Queen City Rotary Club is sponsoring a "No Contact Curbside Food Drive" Saturday to support local youth organizations.
The drive will take place from 9–11 a.m. outside Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, 1 Line Drive in Manchester.
“Families with children are particularly vulnerable during this pandemic,” said Lisa Lally, co-chair of the Queen City Rotary Club Community Service Committee, “That’s why we are sponsoring this special project to support those in need.”
The drive will support the Manchester Boys and Girls Club, Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL) and Girls, Inc.
Lally said that Rotary volunteers will be available for curbside drop-offs of non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products and kids' activity items such as coloring books, art supplies or board games. Gift cards to grocery stores or pharmacies are also welcome.
Monetary donations are also encouraged. Checks should be made payable to Queen City Rotary Club, and can be mailed to P.O. Box 3032, Manchester NH 03105.
With more than 60 local business and community leaders, the Queen City Rotary Club devotes itself to supporting youth in need as well as other non-profit causes. The club holds two major fundraising events each year and provides hundreds of hours of community service for projects across Greater Manchester.
The club has compiled a wish list, which can be viewed on its website at www.queencityrotary.org.