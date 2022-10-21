Race honors fallen officers, raises money for kids

The annual Footrace for the Fallen race that starts behind the police station and ends at Gill Stadium benefits the Manchester Police Athletic League. In front, from left, Matt Serge and Melissa Kowalewski, both of Merrimack, were participating with hundreds of others.
Owen Chatterji, 15, of Andover, Mass., at left, ran with the number of the badge his grandfather Ralph Miller wore when he was killed in 1976 while on duty. Kimberley Chula-Maguire of Cumberland, Rhode Island, at right, was the women’s overall winner of the Footrace for the Fallen.
At a water stop on Lake Street next to SNHU Arena, brothers Logan Hardy, 10, and Liam Hardy, 8, both of Goffstown, whose father Ryan Hardy is the officer at MPAL, and friend Jahneil Campbell, 8 1/2 of Goffstown offered water to runners as they passed by, including Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg at right.
Above, police officers Jennifer Frank, left, and Bryce Moody, from Windsor, Vermont, run in full uniform during Footrace for the Fallen. Below, Matt Serge and Melissa Kowalewski, both of Merrimack, participate along with hundreds of others.
Kyle Ingersoll of North Andover, Mass., second from right, really wanted to come in first place. Behind him from left are: Riley Dowd of Peabody, Mass., Corey Gobbi of Danville, and Theodore Steven of Manchester.
The 16th annual Footrace for the Fallen, presented by Members First Credit Union, honored Manchester police officers who died in the line of duty and raised money for the Police Athletic League’s youth programs.
The MPAL is a nonprofit organization that matches cops with kids, providing free after-school and summer athletic and enrichment activities to kids 5-18, including boxing and cooking classes.
“It was an honor to attend the Footrace for the Fallen and see the people of our community supporting MPAL and remembering our local heroes,” said Karl Betz, Members First Credit Union SVP/CFO, and interim CEO. “MPAL’s dedication to the youth of Greater Manchester is inspiring, and we are pleased to be able to support their efforts.”
The credit union’s $10,000 donation supports the effort.
“Members First has been an incredible partner in helping us serve kids and families that might otherwise be left behind,” said John Rainville, MPAL executive director. “They’ve made it possible for MPAL to provide free life skills programs for some of Manchester’s most at-risk youth.”
More than 400 runners and walkers participated in the Sunday, Oct. 2 race, according to Total Image Running.
Since 2007, the Footrace for the Fallen road race has honored all New Hampshire law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, Officer Ralph Miller (1976), Officer Michael Briggs (2006), Inspector William Moher (1921), officer Frank Dustin (1918) and Sgt. Henry McAllister (1895).
“We are not just honoring our own, we’re honoring every fallen officer not just in New Hampshire but the entire country,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.
Scott Grandfield, 57, of Rehoboth, Mass., won the men’s division with a time of 17 minutes, 39.4 seconds. Kimberley Chula-Maguire, 47, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was the winning woman, finishing in 19:20.4.