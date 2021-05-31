CLAREMONT — They tried. Track officials at Claremont Motorsports Park opened the pits and drivers warmed up ahead of the Cody Lafont Memorial Race set for Friday night until the rain forced them to postpone the event.
Ken Lafont, Cody’s father and the race organizer, said the make-up date is June 18.
He’ll be there in Cody’s green race car for another night to honor his son, who was shot and killed by a Claremont police officer five years ago.
“As long as I’m breathing, I’m going to keep it going,” Ken Lafont said.
Lafont said he wants to make sure the race continues well into the future, so that people won’t forget his son.
Ken Lafont started bringing his son to the race track when he was 2 years old. Cody then started going with his best friend, Joey Jarvis.
“We grew up together,” Jarvis said. “We would come over here and watch my uncle Dwight race.”
The two of them started racing on their own at age 12, competing in the 12-15-year old division. Cody Lafont and Jarvis continued to race in the adult division once they turned 16.
“I don’t know any different, and I love to do it,” Jarvis said.
Racing brought Cody Lafont joy, and helped him find a supportive community, Jarvis said.
“It’s a second family, and a support system for people who need it,” Jarvis said.
Ken Lafont raises money from sponsors to cover the costs of organizing the race and to pay for trophies and cash prizes for the racers.
He wants people to remember his son, and he wants to see his son honored through good racing
“To me it’s about Cody, it’s not about how I finish or stuff like that,” Ken Lafont said.
Lafont was shot in September 2016 by former Claremont police officer Ian Kibbe, who was responding to 911 calls from Cody Lafont, who suffered from depression.
Kibbe told investigators that Lafont brandished a handgun and refused multiple orders to drop it, and that he feared for his life when he fired three shots.
The shooting was initially deemed justified by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, until Kibbe was convicted of faking evidence in an unrelated case.
After a second review of the shooting following Kibbe’s conviction, the Attorney General found it could not consider the shooting legally justified based on Kibbe’s conviction for lying. However, the state declined to bring charges as Kibbe still had a self-defense argument. Kibbe was the only witness to the shooting.