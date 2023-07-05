Rainbow Family

A scene from the Rainbow Family of Living Light National Gathering on the Routt National Forest in Colorado and Wyoming on July 2, 2022. The group holds its annual gatherings in national forests, and this year chose the White Mountain National Forest.

 Provided by U.S. Forest Service

The Rainbow Family of Living Light was cited for more than 120 violations during its first national gathering in the White Mountain National Forest, federal officials said Wednesday.

The violations reported by the U.S. Forest Service included drug possession, motor vehicle infractions, damage to property, and resisting law enforcement, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a text.