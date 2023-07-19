MILAN — Most of the 2,200 people who attended the Rainbow gathering in the White Mountain National Forest have gone home, leaving behind some members who are still cleaning up and some annoyed neighbors.
The U.S. Forest Service said the gathering peaked July 4 but with fewer than half the number of people who were expected to attend.
The gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light, a leaderless group that first met in 1972 to pray for peace during the Vietnam War, takes place each summer at a national park. This year’s meeting started in late June near 14-Mile Loop Road, also called Kilkenny Loop Road.
The Rainbows were mostly gone as of Wednesday, said Forest Service spokesperson Hilary Markin, except for a small cleanup crew.
“Forest Service employees conducted a site visit July 18 and found that most of the garbage has been removed and some areas have been rehabbed,” said Markin. “Rehabilitation efforts are continuing and are anticipated to be wrapped up next week.”
Dawn Macomber doubts if that’s possible.
She and her husband, David, who live in Berlin, are building a new home on their 64-acre farm in West Milan on York Pond Road, the only way into Kilkenny Loop.
The Rainbows seemingly came to the forest “without a plan, without leadership,” which didn’t seem correct to someone like Macomber who served in the military.
“I’m glad no one got hurt. Things could have been so much worse,” said Macomber, who thinks that the frequent rains during the gathering kept attendance and some problems down.
Also, if the Rainbows were true environmentalists, she said they would have left the forest with the trash they generated rather than leaving it to be picked up by others.
On Tuesday afternoon, some seven miles in on 14-Mile Loop Road, a Rainbow family member who calls himself The Old Man was taking it easy with Simon, his 10-year old Australian Cattle Dog/Corgi mix.
Earlier in the day, The Old Man and other Rainbows were with Forest Service staff for the inspection of the gathering site and its cleanup.
A resident of Vermont, which the tags on his Subaru Baja announced, The Old Man, who makes teepees, has been attending national Rainbow gatherings since 1982 and while he “missed a few,” has been there for most.
He said he enjoys many things about the gatherings, but especially helping to set them up and break them down.
Markin has said it costs between $500,000 and $700,000 for the Forest Service to send an incident team to a Rainbow gathering, which famously refuses to apply for a use permit from the Forest Service.
“The funny thing is we’re under such a fine magnifying glass because we don’t get a permit,” said The Old Man, adding he chuckles at the fact that the Forest Service uses so many resources “to police an event that polices itself.”
The 2023 gathering was fantastic, he said, adding that ticks were not a huge issues but that “the mosquitoes are hanging out still,” occasionally in the company of black, deer, and horse flies.
Berlin City Manager Phil Warren, who had expressed concerns that Berlin’s municipal services would be taxed by the event, said in an email Wednesday that “We really did not have any significant problems within the city (but) I am sure the Forest Service has a different take on this.”
According to Markin, the 2023 Rainbow gathering, which she has previously said had the lowest Independence Day attendance in history, saw the Forest Service conduct 477 “law enforcement actions,” including six arrests, 116 violation notices, 270 written warnings, and 85 incident reports.
Without quantifying them, Markin said officers had confiscated “a significant amount of drugs” at the incident including “marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, hash oil, psilocybin mushrooms, fentanyl, heroine, ketamine, LSD, and Ecstasy/MDMA.”