Rainbows and staff from the U.S. Forest Service on July 18 walk past water tubing that was used during the recent national gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light in the Kilkenny Loop area of the White Mountain National Forest.

MILAN — Most of the 2,200 people who attended the Rainbow gathering in the White Mountain National Forest have gone home, leaving behind some members who are still cleaning up and some annoyed neighbors.

The U.S. Forest Service said the gathering peaked July 4 but with fewer than half the number of people who were expected to attend.

This colorful van was one of hundreds of vehicles that on July 4 lined parts of 14-Mile Loop Road in the Kilkenny Loop area of the White Mountain National Forest during the recent national gathering of the Rainbow Family of Living Light.