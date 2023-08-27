The Black Bear Tavern made its debut at the Moose Festival in Colebrook on Friday. From left to right are Phil Fisher, the head chef at the Black Bear Tavern; server Trish Shatney in moose hat; and co-owner John “Billie” Bach.
Tom Merry, who with his wife, Lorie, owns and operates the Merry Munchies mobile candy shop, uses a stick to deflect rainwater off their canopy on Friday, the first day of the 2023 Moose Festival.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
Ella Summerhayes in Colebrook with her mom Mikala, at the Fun Zone on Friday during the first day of the 2023 Moose Festival.
COLEBROOK – Umbrellas made all the difference in her family having a great time at the 2023 Moose Festival, said Mikala Summerhayes.
Held annually since 1991, the Moose Festival is a celebration of the largest member of the deer family.
According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, moose occur throughout the State “and are most numerous north of the White Mountains.”
Sponsored by the North Country Chamber of Commerce, which serves the North Country of New Hampshire as well as parts of the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont, this year’s festival began last Friday on Main Street in Colebrook and then shifted north on Saturday to Fletcher Park in Canaan, Vermont.
Temperatures were in the low 60s on Friday in Colebrook and there was intermittent rain, too.
Summerhayes, of Boston, was vacationing at the Tall Timber Lodge in nearby Pittsburg with her husband Alex and their daughters Lily, 5, Ella, 3, and Adeline, 18 months.
A part-time radiology technician and a full-time mom, Mikala Summerhayes said the family came to the Moose Festival because they were “looking for something to do” other than spend Friday indoors.
The festival proved to be very enjoyable, said Mikala, who when asked if her family will return next year, replied, “Oh yeah.”
Also attending their first Moose Festival were Lorie and Tom Merry, of Carver, Mass., who debuted their new business, Merry’s Munchies.
Back in the Bay State, the Merrys, who are married, are a barber and a painting contractor.
Tom used his skill set to rehabilitate a 1962 Kingston horse trailer and transform it into a rolling candy store.
The couple has friends in the Colebrook area who told them that the Moose Festival would be a good place to introduce their freeze-dried candy, so they made the five-hour trek from Carver to Colebrook.
“This is the test” to determine if their candy has a clientele, said Lorie.
“People are just discovering” freeze-dried candy, said Lorie, with her husband adding that they have a sure-fire way to lure customers.
“You don’t say anything,” said Tom. “You just say, ‘Here, try it (for free)."
As if on cue, a young man approached Merry Munchies, telling the Merrys, “You got me with the free sample.”
That declaration made Tom smile.
Lorie said Merry’s Munchies will be back for the 2024 Moose festival because “other than the damn rain,” the reception has been “great.”
Also promising to return is the Black Bear Tavern, which is located on U.S. Route 3, just north of where the Moose Festival took place in Colebrook.
“It was a very big success for us,” said co-owner John “Billie” Bach.