At $7.1 million, the top seller at a car auction earlier this month was a 1932 Bugatti Type 55 Super Sport Roadster that was restored by a man who owns a shop in Portsmouth.
Donald Koleman, president of Competition Motors on Longfellow Road, said he was not surprised about the news coming out of the Amelia Island Auction in Florida on March 5 and 6.
“It is one of the rarest Bugattis and one of the most sought after Bugattis. They’re absolutely gorgeous,” Koleman said.
The Bugatti was designed by Ettore Bugatti’s son, Jean, and they built it together. It was in the collection of Dean Edmonds for 35 years.
Koleman met Edmonds when Competition Motors was located in Salem, Mass., where a majority of the work was undertaken.
After the restoration was complete, the Bugatti took First in Class at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 1993. In 1994, Edmonds ran at the Mille Miglia and International Bugatti Rally, according to auction paperwork.
Edmonds died in 2018 and his children wanted to auction off the Bugatti, Koleman said.
Koleman remembers Edmonds as a man who was full of life and passionate about both cars and airplanes.
“He was also an amateur pilot and he had his own twin-engine airplane he used to fly all over New Hampshire,” Koleman said.
Bonhams was the auction house that put up the Bugatti. It was estimated to sell for between $6.5 and $9.5 million.
The next highest seller at Amelia Island 2020 was a 1907 Renault Type AI 35/45 HP Vanderbilt Racer, also sold by Bonhams. It went for $3,332,500.
The average selling price for the cars at the auction was approximately $250,000, according to industry reports.